The Buffalo Bills are valued at $4.13 billion, according to updated valuations released Wednesday by sports business publication Sportico.
That represents a 38% increase over the value last year of $2.99 billion, according to Sportico. The average NFL franchise value has crossed $5 billion and is up 24% from last year.
The Bills were valued at $2.5 billion and ranked No. 30 in Sportico’s valuations released in September 2021.
The Bills moved to No. 29 last year and remain at No. 29 this year, ahead of the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals.
According to Sportico, the valuation is based on the enterprise value of the franchise combined with the value of team-related businesses and real estate holdings. The market value does not included related businesses held by team owners.
The Bills' revenue rose to $516 million, which is 27th in the league, from $475 million, which was 29th.
The revenue total includes $372 million that each team received from the league's national pot that is divided among the 32 teams, according to Front Office Sports. The majority of the payment – $249 million – comes from the NFL media rights deals that bring in more than $10 billion annually and will continue to rise.
Terry and Kim Pegula purchased the Bills for $1.4 billion in 2014.
The Bills are in the process of building a $1.54 billion stadium in Orchard Park, with taxpayers responsible for $850 million and team ownership responsible for the remainder, plus any cost overruns.
The Dallas Cowboys remain the franchise with the highest valuation at $9.2 billion.