The Bills moved to No. 29 last year and remain at No. 29 this year, ahead of the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals.

According to Sportico, the valuation is based on the enterprise value of the franchise combined with the value of team-related businesses and real estate holdings. The market value does not included related businesses held by team owners.

The Bills' revenue rose to $516 million, which is 27th in the league, from $475 million, which was 29th.

The revenue total includes $372 million that each team received from the league's national pot that is divided among the 32 teams, according to Front Office Sports. The majority of the payment – $249 million – comes from the NFL media rights deals that bring in more than $10 billion annually and will continue to rise.