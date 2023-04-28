The Buffalo Bills added some more competition to their linebacker room in the third round of the NFL draft Friday night.
With the 91st overall selection, the team selected Tulane linebacker Dorian Williams. A 6-foot-1, 228-pounder, Williams ran a 4.49-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine.
A South Carolina native, Williams was a first-team All-American Athletic Conference selection in 2022, finishing with 132 tackles, which tied for ninth in the Football Bowl Subdivision, 8.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, two interceptions and seven passes defensed. He was the Defensive MVP of the Cotton Bowl after making 17 tackles in a win over USC.
