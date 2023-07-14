Trent Sherfield’s last big purchase was about having more than just a place to sleep. It was about having room to grow and to stay.

He and his wife, Marcella, bought a house in Western New York ahead of minicamp. The two have a 6-month-old son, and they have moved a lot recently.

Bills position preview: Wide receivers competing for reps on a loaded offense “(We’re) putting guys in different spots to figure out where they’re going to help us out and what suits their game the best. When you put a guy to be his best, it’s going to help the team to be our best," quarterback Josh Allen said.

Sherfield doesn’t shy from sharing each step of his journey. Instead, the wide receiver knows it is a reflection of his ability to keep going.

He played at Vanderbilt University after growing up in Illinois. He was undrafted and he began his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals. After three years there, Sherfield spent a season each with the San Francisco 49ers and the Miami Dolphins. He has played 78 NFL games so far, with nine starts.

In March, the Buffalo Bills signed Sherfield, 27, to a one-year, prove-it deal. When he and Marcella got their house, they were confident that Sherfield can prove all he needs.

Quintin Morris beat odds to establish himself on Bills' roster “I really don’t care who they bring in, first-rounders, whatever round, superstars, Hall of Famers,” Morris said. “At the end of the day, it’s just work. If work scares you and if bringing in other guys scares you, then you’re in the wrong business.”

“We bought a home here, and in faith that this is where we’re going to be,” Sherfield said.

So far, Sherfield is doing what he needs from a football standpoint to make that long-term plan a reality. He has clicked quickly with quarterback Josh Allen, and he was able to spend extra time with Allen during voluntary OTAs.

Sherfield had a few fun plans for the summer, but he mostly planned on being in Buffalo and training here. He wants to be as prepared as possible for training camp, because he sees all the opportunities on the horizon.

“I love this offense, because it’s aggressive with the play calling,” he said. “(It’s) physical, how we play. Fast. We’re really trying to get after defenses, and I love it. Because I love how (offensive coordinator Ken) Dorsey is calling the plays, obviously playing with Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis – like, we’ve got some really good guys in our room.”

Last year, Sherfield had 30 catches on 48 targets for 417 yards and two touchdowns, all of which were career highs. He did so knowing that Miami receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle would be the go-to guys.

Bills position preview: Tight ends gear up for more 12 personnel The question will be how quickly Kincaid can grasp the full offense, form a connection with Josh Allen, and force his way into significant snaps for the season opener.

Sherfield feels the Bills’ offense is well suited for him.

“I think that I fit perfectly in the offense,” Sherfield said. “But I’ve got to earn that right. I’ve got to earn it.”

Of his 424 offensive snaps last season, he played 215 from the slot and 207 out wide, per Pro Football Focus.

The Bills are still figuring out how they’ll use each of their receivers this season, but coach Sean McDermott has liked what he has seen from Sherfield, so far.

“He’s adjusted extremely well, and he’s a hard worker on the field, and he’s been a good addition to our team,” McDermott said in June.

After initially 'swimming' in new offense, Kyle Allen finds his footing with Bills Getting Kyle Allen up to speed and playing fast will be important during training camp, because he’s the proverbial “next man up” if something were to happen to starting quarterback Josh Allen, Jay Skurski writes.

New Bills wide receivers coach Adam Henry has been impressed with Sherfield.

“I really like (Sherfield),” Henry told The Buffalo News in May. “He’s like a ‘Swiss Army Knife.’ If you need something, he can make it happen. He’s a very, very good player. He’s very professional, he knows all of the positions, he’s a conceptual learner, and that’s what you need in order to play fast, and that’s how we want to play.”

Sherfield is on his fourth offense in four years, and while he would prefer some stability moving forward, switching teams so much has enabled him to soak in different styles and concepts.

“He’s a guy who really understands and grasps the offense,” Henry said. “I’m really pleased with his progress.”

For Sherfield, that progress has come in many forms. Packing up and moving so often had worn on him some, even outside of his job. Now, he’s beginning to really feel at home.

Bills position preview: There's another new backup, but it's Josh Allen's show at quarterback The carousel continues to spin behind Josh Allen at quarterback for the Buffalo Bills. For the fourth straight season, the team will have a new backup at the most important position on the field.

“When I first got here, it was a little bit scary, a little bit intimidating,” he said. “But as I’ve gotten here, I’ve just kind of just gotten back into my roots – just trusting my work, just trusting who I am as a player and knowing what I can do.

“And I’m really excited about being able to get my opportunity and continue to build off the year that I had last year. And just take another step.”