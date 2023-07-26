PITTSFORD - Don’t forget about Tyrel Dodson.

The competition to fill the gaping hole left by the departure of middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds began on Day One of Buffalo Bills training camp Wednesday.

It was Dodson, the fifth-year veteran and core special-teamer, who took the snaps with the starters in the middle of the Bills’ defense.

“My approach is the same as it is every year, being the best player I can be, defense, special teams,” Dodson said after practice at St. John Fisher University. “My mindset has always been to be the starting middle linebacker. Even when Tremaine Edmunds was here, my approach was to prepare as the starting middle linebacker. My approach hasn’t changed one bit. I’m having tunnel vision because I know I have all the intangibles to be out there.”

The 6-foot, 237-pound Dodson started three games in place of Edmunds last year, but otherwise rarely saw the field on defense because Edmunds almost never came off it. Dodson played 21% of the defensive snaps last year and 7% in 2021.

The presumption going into training camp is Terrel Bernard may have a slight edge in the battle for the MLB spot because the Bills invested a third-round draft pick in him in 2022. Dodson was undrafted in 2019.

But Dodson has good size and underrated speed. He ran 4.60 at the NFL Scouting Combine in 2019. Bernard ran 4.59 in 2022.

“My mom sends me all the articles that people put out,” Dodson said. “I’ve always been the guy people sleep on. Keep on sleeping on me, I don’t care. I’m just going to work and be the best player I can be. Just keep sleeping on me. At the end of the day, I always rise to the occasion.”

Dodson made a nice play in coverage Wednesday. He raked the ball out of the hands of tight end Dawson Knox on a crossing route that looked like it would be a catch.

Also competing at middle linebacker are A.J. Klein, a 10-year veteran, second-year man Baylon Spector and perhaps rookie third-round pick Dorian Williams. Look for the Bills to give all of them prime snaps in training camp and preseason.

Highlights from Sean McDermott's opening news conference at Bills training camp Bills coach Sean McDermott opened training camp with a news conference at St. John Fisher University on Wednesday morning.

General manager Brandon Beane stressed that the competition is open.

“We’re going to try to give these guys all a chance,” Beane said. “We saw them in the spring in shorts and T-shirts. You’re kind of thudding up. But, at this position, you’ve got to make the tackle. So until we can get the pads on and see these guys in 9-on-7 drills and whatever we do in live scrimmages ... And then the games are going to be big from that standpoint.”

“I can’t say there’s a leader in the clubhouse,” Beane said. “These guys are all going to get their opportunities through the preseason.”

Dodson says he learned a lot playing behind Edmunds, who signed a giant deal with the Chicago Bears.

“I learned off the field more from him, just being a consistent guy every single day, being a pro’s pro,” Dodson said. “That’s what I learned from him. He’s actually probably my best friend. We hang out in the offseason. I go to his camp. He come to my camp.”

With Bills training camp set to start, looking back at 10 biggest offseason storylines Summer break is over for the Buffalo Bills. The first training camp practice for the team will be held at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. Here is a look back at the top 10 storylines of the Bills’ offseason.

When not in Buffalo, Dodson spends his offseason back home in Nashville, Tenn. One of his offseason highlights was running his third annual football camp earlier this month in Tennessee.

“We have 100 kids, we have 5-star dining for them, we have two food trucks for them,” he said. “Tremaine came out to that. Terrel Bernard came. Trayveon Williams (a Cincinnati Bengals running back) came.”

Here were other observations from the first day of camp practice:

1. Cornerback is wide, wide open.

Just like middle linebacker, expect the coaches to rotate numerous players into the starting position opposite Tre’Davious White.

For the record, fourth-year veteran Dane Jackson, the incumbent who started 15 games last season, took the first snaps with the starters in practice.

However, second-year man Christian Benford took first-team snaps in a red-zone session. Then Benford and Kaiir Elam worked with the first team in another session. Then it was Jackson and White for the last 11-on-11 segment.

Benford made the defensive play of the day, intercepting a Josh Allen pass at the goal line when he undercut a route by Stefon Diggs. Elam had a breakup on a slant for Justin Shorter and also had a strip for an incompletion against Isaiah Coulter in the end zone.

2. New TE flashes.

First-round draft pick Dalton Kincaid started organized team activity practices fast in the spring and did the same at camp. No. 86 caught the first pass from Allen in 7-on-7 drills, then caught the first pass from Allen in 11-on-11 red-zone work for a touchdown over the middle. Kincaid had four catches overall in the practice. The Bills clearly think Kincaid has the ability to pick up schemes quickly and will force-feed him work this summer.

3. Allen on rhythm.

The Bills’ quarterback looked smooth on Day One and completed passes on rhythm. It is what one would expect from an MVP candidate, and because the first three practices of camp are pass-oriented because there is no contact. The sessions are in helmets, jerseys and shorts. They’re essentially the same as a spring practice.

After his red-zone TD to Kincaid, Allen hit Diggs with a pretty red zone touchdown pass, an anticipation throw delivered before the receiver turned around at the goal line. Benford, in coverage, had no chance to stop it.

One pass Allen wanted back came right after Benford’s INT. Allen threw too high for an open Dawson Knox in the back of the end zone.

“I thought it was a good start for the offense,” Allen said. “I missed a throw, that one to Dawson, that’s one I want back. But again, just getting into the film room and talking about things and not everything's going to be great, especially on the first day. But again, continuing to grow and learn from what we're doing here. We have got quite some time now before our first game and before preseason starts rolling around, but we're dialing it in right now.”

4. Sideline views.

Ryan Bates was the starter at right guard, but rookie O’Cyrus Torrence got a few snaps with the starters in one segment. ... Deonte Harty, who the Bills hope will be an upgrade on Isaiah McKenzie, flashed his speed on short catches throughout the practice. ... New defensive tackle Poona Ford clogged up the middle on a run-stuff of Latavius Murray. ... A.J. Epenesa had a would-be sack. ... Underdog defensive end Shane Ray looked quick around the edge and forced an incompletion by Kyle Allen. ... Linebacker Tyler Matakevich started camp on the physically unable to perform list because he’s out with a right calf injury, coach Sean McDermott said. ... The Bills practice at 9:45 a.m. both Thursday and Friday.

5. Sold out

It was a mostly full house of about 4,000 for the first session at St. John Fisher. Fans attend for free, but need to get a ticket. The Bills report all tickets for all sessions at St. John Fisher are “sold out.” There still are limited tickets available for the team’s Return of the Blue and Red scrimmage at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 4 at Highmark Stadium. That’s likely to be a “sellout” of about 40,000.