This is the third in a series of position previews leading up to the start of Buffalo Bills training camp. Today’s installment: tight ends.

Get used to hearing the phrase “12 personnel” a lot at Buffalo Bills training camp – and in the 2023 regular season.

The selection of Dalton Kincaid with the 25th overall pick in April’s NFL draft will bring the Bills’ two-tight end formation – one running back, two tight ends, hence the ‘12’ designation – back in vogue for Buffalo this season.

The Bills used 12 personnel on only 4.1% of the offensive snaps last year, according to Buffalo News charting. The NFL average for 12 personnel was 18.6% last year. The Bills ran 12 personnel just about 8% in 2021. The Bills had 43 plays with two tight ends and one back, down from 73 in 2021.

There is no right or wrong, necessarily, when it comes to the rate of personnel usage. Teams do what fits their personnel and scheme.

In 2020, the Bills were deep at receiver, and tight end Dawson Knox was dinged up much of the year. So the Bills used 10 personnel – one back, no tight ends and four wideouts – on 13% of the snaps. It worked fine. In 2021, Knox was healthy and playing well. The Bills were becoming too much of a finesse offense with four wides. They used it just 2% over the last 11 games that year.

The Bills are hoping Kincaid can pick up the offense quickly in training camp. If he does, he’s likely going to be one of the Bills’ best 11 players on offense. Hence, more 12 personnel.

That will be a big trend to watch in training camp, preseason and the first month of the season.

Of course, calling Kincaid a tight end may become a bit of a misnomer. When he’s lined up in the slot – which is going to be a lot – he’s essentially a big wideout. So, in a lot of cases, it will be indistinguishable from a three-receiver set.

That’s why Bills general manager Brandon Beane said after the draft:

“When him and Dawson are in the game, you’re in ‘12,’ but it’s quasi like ‘11,’ anyway. He’s not your standard ‘Y’ tight end. He’s going to be flexed out a lot more than, necessarily, you would do with Dawson.”

The Y-TE lines up attached to the offensive line, next to an offensive tackle. The F-TE lines up “flexed out” in the slot.

“When we just drafted Cam Newton in Carolina the first year, we had Jeremy Shockey, and then we traded for Greg Olson in camp, just two guys to work the middle of the field,” Beane said. “Twelve was one of our stronger personnels. We’re a more 11 team (in Buffalo). But again, this guy, I would say we’re in kind of like 11 1-2 when he’s in the game. It’s not two true Ys.”

Returnees: Knox, Quintin Morris.

Newcomers: Kincaid (draft, first round); Joel Wilson (college free agent); Nick Guggemos (free agent).

Departures: Tommy Sweeney (Giants).

Key number: Kincaid had 35 catches from the slot for the University of Utah in 2022, the most of any tight end in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Kincaid had 70 catches, overall, last season.

Top battle: The question will be how quickly Kincaid can grasp the full offense, form a connection with Josh Allen, and force his way into significant snaps for the season opener. Can Kincaid pick up some of the run-blocking concepts, so he can be interchangeable with Knox, at least a small percentage of the time? That would be ideal. The pecking order is clear cut: 1, Knox; 2, Kincaid; 3, Morris.

What to expect: Look for the Bills to force-feed Kincaid with as much work as he can handle in training camp and preseason.