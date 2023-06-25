The pursuit of tickets to Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher begins Monday.

All fans attending practice sessions need a free mobile ticket, available at buffalobills.com/training-camp.

Season ticket holders can access the presale Monday with information that was emailed directly to them.

Training camp tickets will be available to the general public Monday, starting at 1 p.m.

Ticket inventory is limited, and specific dates and quantities are subject to availability, the Bills said.

Inside the Bills: From best to worst, ranking the team's 2023 road trips Taking into consideration quality of opponent, attractiveness of the city and weather, here is our power ranking of the 2023 Buffalo Bills road trips, from best to worst, complete with pros and cons for each.

Fans can select tickets for up to two practices with a limit of six tickets per practice.

No in-person or phone orders will be taken. Tickets are available online only.

The Bills will host their first training camp practice on July 26 at 9:45 a.m.

Parking will be similar to past years at Pittsford Sutherland or Pittsford Mendon High School with a shuttle bus to campus for $1. There is no public parking on campus.

Ticket information for the “Return of the Blue and Red” practice at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 4 has not been announced.

Practice dates and times are subject to change.

FULL PRACTICE SCHEDULE

Wednesday, July 26 (9:45 a.m.)

Thursday, July 27 (9:45 a.m.)

Friday, July 28 (9:45 a.m.)

Sunday, July 30 (9:45 a.m.)

Monday, July 31 (9:45 a.m.)

Tuesday, Aug. 1 (9:45 a.m.)

Thursday, Aug. 3 (9:45 a.m.)

Friday, Aug. 4 (5:30 p.m.) – Return of the Blue and Red, Highmark Stadium

Sunday, Aug. 6 (11:45 a.m.)

Wednesday, Aug. 9 (9:45 a.m.)

Thursday, Aug. 10 (9:45 a.m.)