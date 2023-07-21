It seems motivation comes wherever you can find it.

When the New York Jets opening training camp Thursday, among the equipment used for practice were tackling dummies to act as offensive linemen as Jets' pass rushers went through drills.

As seen on the Jets' "Training Camp Live" show that streams on their website and YouTube, a Buffalo Bills logo was on one of the dummies as pass rushers worked on breaking from their stance. A New England Patriots logo also was shown. A Miami Dolphins logo did not make the broadcast, but it is safe to assume that logo was on a dummy situated at the other end of the offensive line.

As one longtime Jets observer put it, "That's so Jet-like."

The announcers were talking about the Jets' Carl Lawson as he went through a series of drills, either pushing the "Bills" dummy to the ground or evading it. Lawson had seven sacks last season after missing the 2021 season, his first with the Jets, with an injury.

You can see a portion of the drills and the dummies with logos at about the 12-minute mark of the video on YouTube.

In some national circles, the Jets are getting attention as the favorite in the AFC East with the addition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Time will tell.