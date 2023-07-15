This is the fifth in a series of position previews leading up to the start of Buffalo Bills training camp. Today’s installment: offensive tackle.

Bills position preview: Wide receivers competing for reps on a loaded offense “(We’re) putting guys in different spots to figure out where they’re going to help us out and what suits their game the best. When you put a guy to be his best, it’s going to help the team to be our best," quarterback Josh Allen said.

The Buffalo Bills have yet to invest in a first-round draft choice on the offensive line in the Sean McDermott era, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a couple top-tier athletes on the unit.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins was borderline elite coming out of Temple University in 2017, from a traits standpoint – grading only his size, speed and pre-draft testing numbers. That was due to his exceptionally long arms (35 inches) and his agility and quickness numbers.

Right tackle Spencer Brown scored off the charts with his testing at the NFL scouting combine, thanks to his height (6-foot-8), speed (4.94 seconds in the 40) and quickness drills.

Of course, offensive tackles are not judged by how fast they run the 3-cone drill or how far they broad jump once they don an NFL uniform.

Bills position preview: Tight ends gear up for more 12 personnel The question will be how quickly Kincaid can grasp the full offense, form a connection with Josh Allen, and force his way into significant snaps for the season opener.

Nevertheless, the Bills boast physical ability at the tackle spot.

Will it translate into exceptional performance in 2023?

Brown, of course, is the big question mark, after a subpar sophomore season in 2022, which was hindered by the fact that offseason back surgery robbed him of an entire offseason and training camp.

“I think he’s trending up. I think the back really set him back last offseason,” general manager Brandon Beane said. “He missed a lot of valuable reps, a lot of valuable reps.”

Dawkins made the Pro Bowl for the first time after the 2021 season. He went to the all-star game as an alternate after last season. The Bills need Dawkins to live up to expectations because he and Mitch Morse are their only two linemen who could be viewed as top-12 in the league at their positions.

Bills position preview: There's another new backup, but it's Josh Allen's show at quarterback The carousel continues to spin behind Josh Allen at quarterback for the Buffalo Bills. For the fourth straight season, the team will have a new backup at the most important position on the field.

Here’s a look at how the Bills shape up at offensive tackle entering training camp.

Returnees: Dawkins, Brown, David Quessenberry, Tommy Doyle, Alec Anderson, Ryan Van Demark.

Newcomers: Brandon Shell (Dolphins), Richard Gouraige (undrafted).

Departures: Bobby Hart (free agent). Justin Murray (Raiders).

Key number: The Bills ranked eighth best in sacks allowed per pass play, and they were fourth best in the NFL in ESPN’s pass-blocking win rate metric. Did that match the fans’ eyeball test? Not necessarily. Josh Allen is a friendly QB for offensive tackles because he’s so great at avoiding sacks.

Bills position preview: Obvious goal for offense – have running backs carry running game The Bills signed veteran running backs Damien Harris and Latavius Murray to join returnees James Cook and Nyheim Hines. Will that take some of the pressure off Josh Allen?

Top battle: The big battle in camp is for the No. 3 tackle job. Are the Bills good enough at swing tackle?

Incumbent David Quessenberry is back. He started three games last year and played long stretches in four others. He had some struggles against speed rushers, but he has 26 career starts.

The Bills added Brandon Shell, formerly of the New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins. He has 72 NFL starts. He’s better at right tackle than left tackle. Both may wind up making the 53-man roster.

The Bills love bringing in veterans with starting experience as backup candidates on the offensive line.

“Along with them being veterans, a lot of those guys have played substantial football, so they have game experience to draw back on,” Morse said. “When they may be called on to come out there, they don’t want the biggest experience to be that moment. They know how to be pros. Sometimes when your number isn’t called every day, you still have to be that professional and have that to understand when the number is called, you have to go out and do it.”

Then there’s 6-8 Tommy Doyle, the fifth-round draft pick from 2021. He’s 8½ months removed from major knee surgery. He practiced all spring, but stuck mostly to individual and position drills, not much 11-on-11 work. Doyle will be 11 months into his recovery when the regular season starts. Will he be ready to go? He could be a candidate to start the year on the physically unable to perform list.

What to expect: Brown is the big question mark, but it would be a surprise if he lost the starting job in training camp or preseason. The real test will come the first month of the season, when the Bills face a slew of high-quality NFL left defensive ends. That includes Las Vegas’ Maxx Crosby in Week 2. He might be the best left DE in the league.

An undrafted guy to keep an eye on is the University of Florida’s Richard Gouraige, 6-5 and 306. He has 34-inch arms. He started 25 games the past two years at left tackle and started 17 the previous two at left guard. Given his size and length, he may be worth keeping around if he has a decent camp.