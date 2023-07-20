Buffalo Bills training camp returns to St. John Fisher University, with the first practice scheduled for Wednesday. Here’s everything Bills Mafia needs to know about the fan experience.

Camp schedule

All practices will be held at St. John Fisher, except Aug. 4 at Highmark Stadium. Practice times are subject to change, and tickets are required to attend each practice. All tickets have been claimed. All seating is general admission. There is accessible seating in the Polisseni grandstand.

Wednesday, July 26: 9:45 a.m.

Thursday, July 27: 9:45 a.m.

Friday, July 28: 9:45 a.m.

Sunday, July 30: 9:45 a.m.

Monday, July 31: 9:45 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 1: 9:45 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 3: 9:45 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 4: 5:30 p.m., Return of Blue and Red

Sunday, Aug. 6: 11:45 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 9: 9:45 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 10: 9:45 a.m.

Note: Practice on Monday, Aug. 7 is closed to the public.

Fan experience area

Located at the main entrance of the camp, fans can enjoy activities, get autographs and talk with Bills partners. Among the fan experiences, according to the Bills:

Football Toss: Hit the open receiver to complete the game clinching first down.

Running Back Challenge: Practice your best spin move and side step oncoming defenders as you race to the end zone and dive over the pylon.

Quarterback Challenge: You must make the split-second decision of who gets the ball to score the touchdown.

Meet Billy: Get your picture taken with Billy Buffalo during his designated visit time.

Autographs: There will be opportunities to get autographs. However, autographs are not guaranteed.

Also: Be on the lookout during practices for T-shirt tosses, lucky row giveaways and VIP experiences.

Blue and Red scrimmage

The Return of the Red and Blue scrimmage will take place Friday Aug. 4 at 5:30 p.m. at Highmark Stadium. Gates will open at 4 p.m., and parking, which is free in stadium lots, will open at 3 p.m. The scrimmage will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. All tickets have been claimed.

How to get there and parking

From Buffalo and points west, take New York State Thruway to Exit 46. Take Route 390 North toward Route 590 North to Monroe Avenue. Parking is not available on campus for practices open to the public.

Fans will have access to shuttles from designated lots to the training camp entrance for $1. Shuttles, which are handicap accessible, will leave frequently. The last shuttle from campus to the parking lots leaves one hour after the end of practice.

Parking is available in the following locations:

* Mendon High School (472 Mendon Rd., Pittsford, NY)

* Sutherland High School (55 Sutherland St., Pittsford, NY)

* Barker Road Middle School – Overflow Lot (75 Barker Rd., Pittsford, NY)

Here is the shuttle schedule:

July 26, 8:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

July 27, 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

July 28, 8:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.

July 30, 8:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.

July 31, 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Aug. 1, 8:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Aug. 3, 8:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Aug. 6, 10:30 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Aug. 9, 8:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Aug. 10, 8:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Walk-through metal detection screening

All fans attending will be required to go through a metal-detection screening to enter. Guests do not need to remove keys, phones, wallets and items from their pockets. All belongings are subject to a more thorough search, if necessary. Fans are asked to have their mobile tickets ready to expedite the process.

Frequently asked questions

Q: What happens if it rains?

A: In the event of inclement weather that prevents the Bills from practicing outdoors, the team will move indoors, and those practices are closed to the public. The interactive areas will also be closed when practice is canceled.

Fans can get the most up-to-the-minute practice info by calling the Buffalo Bills Training Camp Hotline (1-877-BB-TICKS), or by viewing the camp schedule online.

Q: What should I leave at home?

A: Prohibited items include alcoholic beverages, coolers, thermoses, jugs or other empty liquid containers, cameras with lenses longer than 6 inches, drones, video cameras or recording devices. The Bills reserve the right to restrict any items that are deemed dangerous, inappropriate or detract from the experience of other fans.

Q: What can I bring with me?

A: The NFL bag policy is in effect for all training camp practices. Bags larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches will not be permitted. Single-serve, unopened food containers carried in the appropriately sized bag, factory-sealed water bottles, strollers and umbrellas are all permitted.

Q: Are there concessions?

A: Food and beverages will be available at concession stands, and all purchases will be cashless. All major credit cards are accepted.

Q: When should I arrive at practice?

A: Fans are encouraged to arrive at the gates 30-60 minutes prior to practice starting.

Q: Will there be restrooms for the public?

A: Public restrooms will be located throughout the fan areas. College buildings, however, are closed to the public.

Q: Where can I go for questions or in the event of an emergency?

A: A Bills Information Booth will be in Dorsey Parking Lot, and a first aid tent will be available next to the practice field.

Source: Buffalo Bills