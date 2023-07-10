This is the 10th and final question in a series previewing Buffalo Bills training camp. Today: Which experienced players are most vulnerable to be cut?

The Buffalo Bills will have the same kind of good numbers issue entering training camp as they did exiting last month’s offseason program.

They have a surplus of NFL experience at tailback, defensive end, defensive tackle and safety … and not enough room on the initial 53-man roster.

The Bills have four tailbacks – most teams keep three.

They have seven defensive ends – most teams keep six.

They have five defensive tackles – most teams keep four.

And they have five safeties – most teams keep four.

Call it smart general managing by Brandon Beane, whose goal during veteran free agency was to create competition, prepare for a rash of injuries and potentially have a few chips to trade in late August.

The question: Which veterans are considered the most vulnerable to be cut?

(We’ll throw in another question: Which players could be considered end-of-preseason trade candidates?)

Nyheim Hines

In Hines, the Bills have a player who is proven as a receiver out of the backfield and on kick/punt returns. But can they find enough touches to justify keeping him?

The Bills’ top two running backs are James Cook and Damien Harris, and they appear committed to again using a fullback (Reggie Gilliam).

If the Bills are fine using new receiver Deonte Harty as their primary returner (he was an All-Pro punt returner in 2019), they could move on from Hines.

Latavius Murray

Murray, 33, started last year on the New Orleans practice squad, and ended as Denver’s go-to-back with 703 yards on 160 carries and five touchdowns.

Murray was the last of the Bills’ tailbacks to join the organization, and he is on a one-year contract.

If the Bills want to keep Hines in the role of returner/gadget offensive player, Murray projects as the odd player out.

Murray, though, will play somewhere. One or more teams are bound to have injuries at the sport’s most physical position, and the Bills could command a late-round pick for Murray.

Shaq Lawson

Count all of the defensive ends – Von Miller, Greg Rousseau, Leonard Floyd, A.J. Epenesa, Boogie Basham, Lawson and Shane Ray.

Even if Miller starts the season on the physically unable to perform list (out Games 1-6), there isn’t room for the other six.

Lawson had 3½ sacks last year for the Bills, his second tour with the club (he had 16 1/2 sacks from 2016-19).

This competition will come down to Lawson vs. Ray. A first-round pick by Denver in 2015, Ray is at an NFL camp for the first time since 2019. If he provides a situational pass-rush presence, Ray could get the nod over Lawson.

Trent Sherfield

Wait, didn’t the Bills just sign Sherfield in March? Affirmative, but he could be this year’s version of tight end O.J. Howard, who was cut in August.

Hear us out. The best guess is the Bills have spent the summer plotting ways to get tight ends Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid on the field together. That, in most cases, puts Kincaid in the slot.

Two more factors – can the Bills use Harty and/or second-year receiver Khalil Shakir inside, too? That would impact Sherfield’s status.

Dean Marlowe

Marlowe’s second stint with the Bills began in November when he was acquired via trade from Atlanta. The addition was key because he started both playoff games after Damar Hamlin’s Week 17 injury.

The Bills get back starters Micah Hyde (neck) and Jordan Poyer (re-signed) at safety and added the versatile Taylor Rapp from the Los Angeles Rams.

That leaves a potential competition of Marlowe vs. Hamlin for the fourth safety spot. Hamlin would get the edge because he provides more special teams value.

Brandon Shell

Signed May 29, Shell has 72 regular season starts at offensive tackle on his resume.

Shell’s decision to sign with the Bills is probably two-fold – he wanted to get into a camp to play in the preseason to showcase himself for other teams, or he was told right tackle will be a legitimate competition against Spencer Brown.

Shell getting cut wouldn’t be a surprise if Brown wins the job, but it would make sense to keep him on the roster as experienced backup insurance instead of David Quessenberry and Tommy Doyle, who is still recovering from a knee injury.