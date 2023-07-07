This is the seventh question in a series previewing Bills training camp. Today: What should be expected from Tre’Davious White?

Tre’Davious White has kept a low profile this offseason.

The Buffalo Bills’ No. 1 cornerback attended all of the team’s spring practices, but didn’t have much to say about any of them. White declined an interview request from The Buffalo News, staying true to his recent, media-shy ways.

Not to worry, though. Plenty of teammates and coaches were willing to weigh in on an important question entering the 2023 season: What can be expected from White, now two seasons removed from knee surgery to repair a torn ACL?

“I’m feeling like I’m seeing 27 again. It’s always a good feeling for that,” said cornerback Dane Jackson, who is competing to be the starter opposite White. You “hear him chatting on the sideline, you hear him screaming on the field, reading routes the way he used to read routes, all stuff like that. So, it’s good to see him get back in his groove.”

White tore his ACL on Thanksgiving night in 2021 during a game against the New Orleans Saints. He returned on Thanksgiving 2022, against the Detroit Lions, and finished the regular season playing six games. Over that time, he made 20 tackles and six passes defended. White, 28, had never dealt with a major injury in his career before, so the long road back was not without its challenges. He was open about the struggle he faced in getting back to the form that made him an All-Pro following the 2020 season.

“I think he’s worked extremely, extremely hard, which I don’t take for granted,” head coach Sean McDermott said. “Knowing him, knowing his level of commitment, his level of dedication, being the player that he knows he wants to be – and I say that with or without the injury that he went through – he’s just a young man that’s dedicated and committed and wants to be great. He puts in the work. He is one of our hardest workers. So, I think he’s had a good spring and will continue to work this offseason and this summer to get ready for training camp.”

It is often said that it’s not the first season a player returns from an ACL injury that they feel like themselves, but the second. That helps explain how White finished last season ranked 97th in analytics website Pro Football Focus’ cover grade among 136 cornerbacks who played at least 158 coverage snaps.

Getting him back to the form that led to the Bills being comfortable signing him to a four-year contract extension in 2020 that could be worth up to $69 million will be key. The Bills face a number of high-powered offenses, with games against Kansas City, Philadelphia and Cincinnati, in addition to the challenging divisional matchups against the Jets (with new quarterback Aaron Rodgers) and Dolphins (with star receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle).

“I don’t know if I necessarily see anything different, because Tre’Davious has always been, coaching 10 years in the NFL, I would argue he is the hardest-working DB I’ve ever been around,” defensive backs coach John Butler said. “Some people talk about process, this dude is grinding all the time. Physically on his body, physically with his fundamentals, so he’s always been that way. I think now … he’s just another offseason away from that injury and now he can really focus on developing himself as a football player, not as much worried about maintenance and taking care of his knee.

“I don’t notice anything different, I just think now he can really focus on being back on the field, kind of being involved in the coaching and those types of things, the language, the terminology, so the more he’s back out there, the more comfort level he’ll feel with, maybe not the pressure, but getting thrown in there 10th week of the season, now we’re playing games, to now, maybe, he can refine his techniques and fundamentals a bit more as we head through OTAs and into training camp.”

There is another advantage to having White back for all of the spring and upcoming training camp. There is an open competition that will take place to determine who starts at the opposite cornerback spot. Jackson and second-year veterans Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford are looking to win that job. Having a veteran such as White on the field to assist them should be a big help for each one of them.

“Tre’Davious is a technician. He’s going to be a Buffalo great,” said Elam, the team’s first-round draft pick in 2022. “He’s really been somebody who’s been successful in the system and been such a pillar to this community. It’s great seeing him out there. Because you know, last year at this time, he was rehabbing and handling things mentally, but it’s great seeing him out there. I just see a locked-in and focused Tre White.”