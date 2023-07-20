This is the 10th in a series looking at the status of each position before the Bills report to training camp next week. Today’s installment: Defensive backs.

While the Buffalo Bills’ cornerback room had the least amount of turnover on the team this offseason, it still poses one of the biggest questions: Who will start opposite Tre’Davious White?

White and nickel cornerback Taron Johnson are set in their respective roles. The boundary corner spot opposite White is still up for grabs between Dane Jackson, Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford.

Coach Sean McDermott notes that it’s a young group outside of White, with Jackson as the bridge to the two 2022 draft picks. He’s seen “great competition,” as the Bills continue to evaluate the group.

“I’ve seen all those players improve from year one to year two, which is good to see and now to be continued with where they go and they finish this week, finish strong and then get into training camp,” McDermott said during minicamp.

White is poised for a strong season after having a full offseason to prepare, following his knee injury in November 2021. The seventh-year cornerback has impressed coaches and teammates this offseason.

“Coaching 10 years in the NFL, I would argue he is the hardest-working DB I’ve ever been around … this dude is grinding all the time,” said Bills defensive backs coach John Butler.

Cam Lewis has played corner and safety, and the fourth-year defensive back is a contributor on special teams. Siran Neal is also key on special teams, and Johnson’s backup. Ja’Marcus Ingram may have been hard on himself in May, but he impressed Von Miller on a day when Miller was taking a practice to watch from a general-manager lens.

“I like Ja’Marcus Ingram,” Miller said during OTAs. “I said he had a good day and he was like, ‘No, I didn’t have a good day.’ So, I might have missed something. But, you know, he had a good day to me. I like Ja’Marcus Ingram.”

The Bills added two corners as well: Alex Austin late in the draft, and Cameron Dantzler as a summer addition after he spent three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. He briefly was with the Washington Commanders, claimed off waivers in March, but released in late May. The Bills signed Dantzler to a one-year contract the following week.

Returnees: Tre’Davious White, Taron Johnson, Dane Jackson, Kaiir Elam, Christian Benford, Siran Neal, Cam Lewis, Ja’Marcus Ingram.

Newcomers: Alex Austin (draft, seventh round), Cameron Dantzler (free agent, Vikings).

Departures: None (Xavier Rhodes was released Week 18).

Key number: Five. Five weeks was the longest streak the Bills had the same starters for consecutive games. Because of injuries, rotating and even mixing in Rhodes late in the season, the only constant for the starting corner tandem was change. From Week 4 at Baltimore to Week 9 at the New York Jets, with the bye in that stretch, Jackson and Elam were the starters. Once White returned later in the season, Jackson was the starter opposite him for all but one of the five remaining games of the regular season. Still, Jackson would rotate in some of those games.

Top battle: In case it wasn’t already clear, this is one of the top battles of camp: Who will be the No. 2 corner?

What to expect: It’s quite possible the Bills will put off that decision for a bit. Last season, when Benford got the Week 1 start opposite Jackson, it was, at least to the public, a game-time call. No matter when exactly the players knew, two days before the game, McDermott said that they were “still working through” which of the two rookies would start, and he said that it was not strictly a competitive advantage in waiting to name one.

It’s not as likely they’ll wait quite that long for this season’s opener. A year later, the Bills have a better feel for each player’s capabilities, and they eventually will want to cement a starter to maximize their reps. It will be important for the starting defense to get on the same page with whomever the new starting middle linebacker is from a communication standpoint. Still, the decision could come after training camp.