PITTSFORD – The first training camp practice in pads put the spotlight on the Buffalo Bills’ running game for a change at St. John Fisher University.

But wide receiver Gabe Davis showed off his physical ability as a blocker Monday, and then made several highlight plays catching the ball on the fifth practice of camp.

It was a good day for the Bills’ WR2.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Davis doesn’t get a lot of credit for his blocking, yet his big body is an asset when the Bills are attacking the edges of the defense on the ground.

On the first play of 11-on-11 work, running back James Cook took a pitch wide, and Davis blocked up defensive end Greg Rousseau. The speedy Cook burst around the corner and up the sideline for a gain of about 20 yards. There were high fives all around for Davis.

“That’s our game, we’re out here to be physical,” Davis said afterward.

A little later, Davis tried to make a grab along the left sideline on a 15-yard pass from Josh Allen, but cornerback Tre’Davious White closed fast and knocked the ball away from Davis.

But Davis rebounded, making three catches in a four-play stretch. He made an 8-yard grab on a quick out and a 10-yard catch along the sideline against cornerback Taron Johnson.

Then, on a play from midfield, Allen beat a blitz and threw down the right sideline for Davis, who had a half-step on White. Davis jumped to high-point the perfectly thrown ball, over the outstretched arms of White, then sprinted 25 yards down the sideline for a TD.

“It was a quick little change of play” at the line of scrimmage, Davis said. “He was able to put it on me perfectly. No one was stopping it. We had been having some trouble on that route, so to be able to connect on it with me is really special. It builds chemistry and builds the confidence in that play.”

The passing game for the No. 2-ranked offense in the NFL is supposed to look good in training camp. So far so good for Davis, 24, who is fully healthy and being counted on to improve on his 48-catch season of last year.

Here were other observations from Monday’s practice:

1. The QB had a scare.

Allen took a big hit from behind from Taron Johnson on a play late in practice on which the quarterback was the intended receiver. Johnson was chasing the play and tried to let up too late on Allen, who wears a red jersey and is supposed to be off-limits for contact. Allen got up and was walking a little gingerly with a hand on his right hamstring. But a minute later he was joking with Stefon Diggs and coach Ken Dorsey.

Allen wasn’t attended to by trainers on the field and told reporters he was fine. Then he signed autographs for 10 or 15 minutes, as usual, after practice. Then he did an extended stand-up interview with the NFL Network, in no hurry to get to the locker room.

2. Run-game debuts

Many are expecting former New England power back Damien Harris to form some sort of a committee with incumbent back James Cook. Cook, however, clearly is the No. 1 back in the offense.

Besides his opening big gainer, Cook had some good carries in the 9-on-9 running session (with no outside cornerbacks or receivers on the field). Cook bounced his first carry off tackle for a gain. After being hauled down at the line of scrimmage by Johnson, Cook followed blocks by offensive lineman Dion Dawkins and rookie Dalton Kincaid off tackle for a good gainer. Kincaid got a bunch of snaps as an in-line tight end, blocking on the line of scrimmage.

Harris showed good balance on a toss play. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver burst into the backfield to stuff Cook on one play. Oliver also blew up a pass play, getting in Allen’s face with whistles blowing before the QB could set up. ... Defensive end Leonard Floyd set the edge to stuff Harris at the line of scrimmage. Defensive end Kingsley Jonathan had a run stuff of running back Latavius Murray.

3. Diggs & tight ends

Besides his 50-yard TD to Davis, Allen had a TD pass of about 70 yards, 60 in the air, to Diggs. It was a little underthrown, but Diggs had beaten Dane Jackson cleanly and had time to adjust and make the catch.

Diggs was in the center of the action a lot. He had four catches in 11-on-11 work, the last a slant for a TD in the red zone, and then hollered at anyone within earshot. In one-on-one session, cornerback Kaiir Elam broke up a pass for Diggs, but then Diggs came back and beat Elam, prompting some trash talking.

The tight ends continue to make a lot of plays. Kincaid had three catches. Dawson Knox had a pretty catch-and-run over the middle for about 25 yards. Quintin Morris had a 30-yard catch up the sideline from Matt Barkley and caught a short TD pass from Barkley.

Newly acquired tight end Jace Sternberger drew whoops from teammates by making a leaping catch in traffic over the middle and hanging on despite a hit.

The No. 4 tight end spot is a competition between Sternberger, a third-round pick of the Packers in 2019, and Joel Wilson, an undrafted rookie from Central Michigan whose strength is receiving.

One or both are locks for the practice squad. The Bills normally keep three tight ends, and that’s the likely number for the 53-man roster. But it’s not impossible a fourth tight end could make the cut.

4. Extra points

Ryan Bates worked at right guard, but rookie O’Cyrus Torrence got a few snaps with the starters. Torrence had a good snap vs. D.J. Dale in the OL-DL drill. Terrell Bernard took his turn as the middle linebacker with the first team. Jackson was CB2 again. ... Players fielding kickoffs included Deonte Harty, Khalil Shakir, Darrynton Evans and newly acquired Andy Isabella. ... Cornerback Kyron Brown and receiver Bryan Thompson weren't practicing. ... The Bills practice again at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at St. John Fisher.