PITTSFORD — What summer camp is complete without some last-day awards? Not the Buffalo Bills’ training camp.

The Bills broke camp at St. John Fisher on Thursday, ahead of their first game of the preseason on Saturday, at Highmark Stadium against the Indianapolis Colts.

But before that, here are some select superlatives that players can hang on their refrigerators.

Offensive MVP: Stefon Diggs.

Let this be a reminder to everyone to take full advantage of your approved time off from the workplace. Diggs spent ample time this offseason in different states and continents, and he did not miss a step at training camp. Quarterback Josh Allen’s connection with the star wide receiver was on display throughout the two-plus weeks. Given Diggs’ caliber of play, his best catches were no surprise, but still elicited some of the biggest cheers from the crowds.

Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was pleased not only with Diggs’ performance, but with all the behind-the-scenes work that enabled it.

“He comes out every single rep, works hard and wants to be in every single rep, and so I think he really lays a foundation for that room in terms of work ethic, in terms of the energy that he brings and everything, so he’s done a tremendous job with all that,” Dorsey said on the penultimate day of camp. “He’s really come in and just really picked up and continued to be a huge part of this offense.”

Defensive Standout: Taylor Rapp.

Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer have the two starting safety spots on lock, but Rapp proved throughout camp that he still could bring another layer to this defense. A safety who spent his first four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, Rapp says his versatility goes back to his college days at Washington, and he looks forward to now bringing that to the Bills.

“Definitely not a new thing,” Rapp said Wednesday. “But just something to build on and just show my versatility and show that I’m able to do multiple things and, you know, hopefully just be a puzzle piece for this defense and first team to get over that hump and advance and keep advancing playoffs and get to the Super Bowl again.”

Mr. Back To Himself: Gabe Davis.

The receiver was candid in a mid-camp news conference that his ankle injury last year did hamper him. At training camp, he made big play after big play. Examining his previous resume, it wouldn’t be fair to call Davis a breakout player or a surprise of camp, but to see him look more like himself is certainly a boost for the Bills’ offense.

Most pleasant surprise: Latavius Murray.

Maybe it’s a bit of recency bias, with Murray, 33, having one of his strongest days of camp on the second-to-last day, but the running back impressed throughout his time at St. John Fisher. The Bills added Murray, a New York State native, in May, and he has played for five other NFL teams. The Bills valued his veteran presence, but they didn’t just bring him in to mentor younger players; he’s shown he can still make plays, too.

It is a welcomed surprise, as well – after losing running back Nyheim Hines just before camp started, the Bills also spent the last two practices without Damien Harris, who is working through a knee injury.

Best newcomer: Dalton Kincaid.

Please don’t show this award to Sean McDermott. The Bills head coach wants to keep the expectations for the rookie tight end on the mild side, out of fairness to any rookie tight end. But Kincaid’s play didn’t help temper excitement for what he may do this upcoming season for the fans on hand in Pittsford.

The Bills’ first-round pick in 2023, Kincaid had flashy plays all throughout camp. He looks to already have solid rapport with Allen, and the Bills should be able to use him in dynamic ways. They got the ball to him early and often each practice.

“I think Dalton’s really done a great job coming out and working,” Dorsey said. “And I think when guys come in and work and show they can do the right things mentally and physically, it’s good to earn trust. But, you know, I think there’s still a growing process and we’re still continuing to grow.”

Most meaningful moments: Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin’s return to padded practice brought a roller coaster of emotions for him, and an outpouring of support from Bills fans all week. His family was there for a few days, and Hamlin often stayed long after to meet with Bills Mafia. Struck by his journey, which multiple coaches called “courageous,” fans were moved to see the Bills safety back on the field.

“Yes, you won,” one sign read. “You won my (heart).”

On his second day in pads, Hamlin intercepted Matt Barkley. He had also had an interception in the spring, and plays like those continue to remind his team about how special his story is.

“The interception he made in the spring was kind of a surreal moment for me, and I’m sure for him and for many of his teammates,” McDermott said. “And then seeing him out, what he’s going through and even the thud periods. Thud periods are still physical, and I try and keep a close eye on where he is and where he’s showing up and how he’s responding. And he’s done a great job.”

Best Buffalo crossover: Bills x Bandits.

Dhane Smith and Ian MacKay of the reigning National Lacrosse League champion Buffalo Bandits came to visit camp on Wednesday with the NLL Cup. The two Bandits took in practice from the sideline, then were able to catch up with some of the Bills afterward. A few noted how heavy the trophy was, as they posed for pictures with the champs.

Cornerback and noted Bandits fan Kaiir Elam made sure to make his way over to Smith and MacKay.

It was the first time Elam held the trophy, but not the first time he had seen it, as he was there when the Bandits won Game 3 over the Colorado Mammoth to win the cup.

“I’ve seen it from the freakin’ skybox,” Elam said.

To see it up close and even lift it above his head was meaningful for Elam, who was often among the last Bills players to stay on the field to talk to fans and sign autographs throughout camp.

“I was super excited that they brought that,” Elam said. “I’m just trying to get some of that winning spirit, that taking-the-next-step spirit in my blood, and trying to pump it to the team.”

Best prank: Sean McDermott.

We’ll let McDermott tell the tale himself: “It was Tuesday night, we had finished our walkthrough and the players were ready to get a little bit of 24 hours away from me, away from the football world,” McDermott said Thursday. “And I said, ‘Hey, we’re going to scrap the night off and we’ll start the day off tomorrow morning’ and instead we’re going to go to Pittsford Dairy, all of us together. And you should have seen the looks on their faces. They all love Pittsford Dairy – don’t get me wrong, we all do. And I’ve been there more than once this training camp, but they also like their free time, and so they were not really happy with that. So, it was a good little practical joke.”