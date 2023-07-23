The Buffalo Bills won’t face the expectations that come with being preseason Super Bowl favorites entering the 2023 season.

A disappointing end to the 2022 year – with a lopsided loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round – guaranteed that.

Nevertheless, the pressure will be significant. That is true collectively and individually for several players. As long as quarterback Josh Allen is in his prime, the Bills’ Super Bowl window will be open. But every year that passes with the team falling short of that goal means the window closes a bit more, and the challenge increases.

“For the players that were with us last year, I would say there's carryover in terms of learning from experience, but other than that, it's a new season, and we're looking ahead and not behind, and that's what you do every year,” head coach Sean McDermott said. “You look forward to what's ahead of us and the vision we have for our football team and the opportunities that are in front of us, as well as the challenges.”

Here is a list of 10 players with the most to prove in 2023:

10. Khalil Shakir

The Bills didn’t add a proven slot receiver in the offseason – for our purposes, we’re not counting the addition of tight end Dalton Kincaid in the draft – meaning there is an open competition for playing time when the Bills use “11” personnel (meaning one tight end, one running back and three three wide receivers). Shakir had modest production as a rookie (10 catches, 161 yards, one touchdown), but has earned the trust of quarterback Josh Allen. He’ll be given every opportunity in training camp to show he deserves increased playing time.

9. Tim Settle

The addition of Poona Ford late in free agency officially created a crowd in the Bills’ defensive tackle room. Teams typically keep four players at the position on the 53-man roster. If the Bills stick to that, one of Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Jordan Phillips, Ford and Settle will be on the outside looking in. Based on projected role, Settle is probably the most vulnerable, meaning he’ll need a big summer to either beat out someone ahead of him or convince the coaching staff to carry five defensive tackles.

8. Nyheim Hines

When the Bills acquired Hines last year at the trade deadline from the Colts, it was expected that he would provide a jolt to the offense. That never really came. Hines made a big impact as a returner – his two kickoff returns for touchdowns against the Patriots will be remembered for a long time – but rules changes that continue to lessen the importance of returners across the league might mean that role alone isn’t enough to convince the front office Hines is worth a roster spot as the No. 4 running back. If Hines can show in the preseason he has a better grasp on the offense and can contribute in a more meaningful way on that side of the ball, it will greatly help his chances of sticking.

7. Gabe Davis

Last year’s No. 1 player on this list, Davis is heading into a pivotal 2023 season. He’s scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024, and the going rate for wide receivers means he’s in line for a huge payday – if his production shoots up this season. An ankle injury limited Davis during the 2022 season, and that resulted in him never quite making the leap that fans hoped he would. Still, he will be on the field a lot as the team’s No. 2 receiver after leading the team's receivers in snaps last season, meaning a big 2023 is within reach.

6. Taylor Rapp

At first glance, it might seem unfair to put Rapp on this list, given that he is joining a new team and is signed to just a one-year contract, but there is a good reason to include him. The Bills are getting older at safety, with Micah Hyde, 32, going into the final year of his contract and Jordan Poyer, also 32, being signed to a deal the Bills can get out of after the 2023 season. One or both starting jobs could be open after this season. If Rapp, 25, takes well to the defense, it is possible that the Bills could want him to fill one of those openings.

5. James Cook

With Devin Singletary gone to Houston, there is a big opening for a lead running back. Ideally, Cook becomes that player. The Bills have sufficient veteran depth after the additions of Damien Harris and Latavius Murray in free agency, but Cook has the explosiveness teams want in their No. 1 running back. As a rookie, Cook averaged 5.7 yards per carry last year, but struggled to get regular work. He had five games of at least nine carries, but five games with two or fewer attempts.

“I see it in the classroom. You can see he’s taking control of the playbook,” running backs coach Kelly Skipper said of Cook. “If I ask a question, he’s the first one to answer, where before, he was just really learning. He got that experience, and you saw how much better he got toward the end of the year.”

4. Ryan Bates

It’s a good bet that when the Bills line up for their first team drill of training camp, Bates will be the starter at right guard – a position he held for 17 games last season, including the playoffs. Just how long that remains the case will be interesting to track, though. The Bills drafted Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence in the second round, setting up an intriguing competition. Bates is going to have to hold off Torrence to keep his starting position.

3. Spencer Brown

A repeat selection on this list from last year, Brown was slowed at the beginning of the 2022 season as he recovered from offseason back surgery. Just as he started to feel comfortable, an ankle injury knocked him out for two games. He started to feel like himself by the end of the season, and believes a full offseason and training camp this year should lead to better results.

“I mean, it is a big year. I’m a realist,” he said in an interview with The Buffalo News in the spring. “This is a good year for me to take a step forward. I have to take a step forward.”

2. Boogie Basham

The return on investment has not been there for the Bills with Basham through his first two seasons. Drafted in the second round in 2021, Basham nearly doubled his snap count in 2022, going from 201 as a rookie to 389 last year. The production, however, did not follow. As a rookie, Basham made 18 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Last season, he had 19 tackles and two sacks. Basham missed five tackles last season, according to analytics website Pro Football Focus. That’s a big number for a defensive lineman. With so much added competition along the defensive line, Basham needs a big training camp simply for job security. As a second-round pick, he needs to produce more.

1. Kaiir Elam

It’s simple: The Bills need him to become a starter. He was drafted in the first round in 2022 for that very reason. Elam wasn’t able to grab full control of the job as a rookie, splitting time with both Christian Benford and Dane Jackson. Elam played 45.4% of the defensive snaps.

Elam needs to take a big step forward and make the job opposite Tre’Davious White at boundary cornerback his and his alone.

“You know us here, though – we’re going to make everyone earn it,” general manager Brandon Beane said in the spring. “Doesn’t matter where you were selected or what your salary is. Kaiir understands that, and he’s prepared for the challenge.”