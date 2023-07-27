Free agent wide receiver Andy Isabella is scheduled to work out with the Buffalo Bills on Friday, his agent Brad Blank confirmed to The Buffalo News. Brad Stainbrook of The Orange and Brown Report was first to report.

Isabella, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals. He was most recently with the Baltimore Ravens, who released him Tuesday.

Isabella has played in 41 games with three starts. Over his four seasons, he has 33 catches on 54 targets, for 447 yards and three touchdowns.

The Cardinals drafted three wide receivers in 2019, to go with No. 1 overall pick quarterback Kyler Murray. The Isabella pick was part of a trade for quarterback Josh Rosen.

Isabella was in the same draft class as wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, who joined the Bills practice squad last October. He also played with wide receiver Trent Sherfield, who the Bills signed to a one-year deal in March.

Isabella had his most productive season in 2020, when he played significant time in the slot and had 21 receptions on 34 targets for 224 yards and two touchdowns.

His speed is a major factor coming: At the 2019 combine, Isabella ran a 4.31 second 40-yard dash, the third fastest at that combine.

Milano makes Top 100

NFL Network has begun to release the Top 100 players for 2023, and linebacker Matt Milano is the first Buffalo Bills player to crack the list.

It was a nice nod for Milano’s strong season last year. He had 99 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 11 passes defensed and three interceptions, including a pick-six, in 15 games. Milano was slotted at No. 69 in Thursday's release of players from No. 61 to 70.

NFL players vote on each other before each season's playoffs, and the list is revealed the following summer, 10 selections at a time on NFL+.

Last season, Milano was named first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press in a vote of 50 national media members who cover the league regularly. It was the first selection for the sixth-year linebacker.

The Bills had five players on the list last year, and four players in 2021. The top 10 will be revealed Aug. 7.

Bills Alumni Weekend coming up

The Buffalo Bills Alumni Legends have a busy weekend.

The group will host its first Buffalo Bills Alumni Legends Mini NFL Flag Football Camp on Friday. The camp will cover football skills and the business side of the game for 100 kids, ages 5 to 12, that are enrolled in the Police Athletic League of Buffalo and City of Buffalo’s six-week summer camp.

In addition, the Buffalo Bills Alumni Foundation will have a VIP Gala on Friday night in Niagara Falls, as well as the 4th Annual Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Memorial Golf Classic on Saturday in Cheektowaga.

Former Bills JD Hill, Jerry Butler, Preston DeNard, Mark Maddox, Greg Bell, Perry Tuttle, Frank Lewis and Melvin Fowler are among those scheduled to participate.