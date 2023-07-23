The Bills are expected to work out USFL tight end Jace Sternberger on Monday, according to multiple reports.

The team also plans to work out running back Darrynton Evans, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Sternberger, 27, set the modern USFL record with seven receiving touchdowns this season for the league champion Birmingham Stallions.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 251 pounds, he had 33 receptions (12th in the league) for 517 yards (fourth) and 15.7 yards per catch (second) and made the All-USFL team.

The Bills used a top 30 visit on him before the 2019 NFL draft after he was named an All-American and had 10 touchdowns.

He was a third-round pick by Green Bay, but was released early in his third season. He was suspended for the first two games in 2021 after falling asleep at the wheel after drinking while on antidepressants in February 2020. After serving his suspension, the Packers let him go rather than activate him.

He signed with the practice squads for Seattle, Washington and Pittsburgh in the 2021 season and was brought back on a futures contract by the Steelers for the 2022 offseason.

Sternberger dealt with injuries in each of his first two seasons. He spent the first half of his rookie year on injured reserve with an ankle injury and missed four games with a concussion in 2020 after missing time in the offseason following a positive Covid test.

He had 12 catches for 114 yards and a touchdown in 12 games in 2020 and was inactive for the Packers' two playoff games.

Evans was a third-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2020 out of Appalachian State.

Evans, 25, is listed at 5-11 and 200 pounds. He played in five games for the Titans as a rookie and one game in 2021. He appeared in six games last season with Chicago. He has 30 career carries for 125 yards and no touchdowns and five receptions for 71 yards and a score. He signed with Indianapolis in April and was waived in early May.

It is fairly typical of the Bills to conduct workouts before the team begins training camp, and Sternberger is likely to be among a dozen or so players who work out to provide the Bills with some names should injuries occur during training camp.