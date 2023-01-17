Buffalo Bills to use Week 17 prep as 'outline' against the Bengals

Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey spent plenty of time preparing for a test in Week 17. Now, he can go back to those notes.

The Bills will face the Bengals again Sunday, just about three weeks after the two teams met in Cincinnati. The Week 17 meeting was cut short when Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter, and his health became the top priority. The game was suspended and later canceled.

The two teams now prepare to face each other in the AFC Divisional Round, and Dorsey has some previous prep work he can turn to.

“Well, obviously, we're gonna go back and use that (previous game plan) as our kind of outline of what we want to do,” Dorsey said, “because there's a lot of plays we didn't run that are still applicable.”

Dorsey and Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier shared similar sentiments on Monday. They don’t need to fully reinvent everything they had planned to face the Bengals.

“I think you’ve got to be careful about digging too much, trying to uncover this or that,” Frazier said. “Because we spent a lot of time prior to our last game … (and) it’s only been three weeks. They’ve only played two games since we played them, and same with us. So, you have to be careful of overthinking it, overanalyzing it and end up giving the players too much, and you end up not playing your best football.”

Last season, the Bills faced the Patriots in Week 16 and again in the wild-card game, the same spacing they now find with the Bengals. However, by the time that wild-card game rolled around, the Bills had two full games against the Patriots to draw on as they game-planned for an elimination game.

The beginning of any NFL game can be both teams getting a better sense of the other. Coach Sean McDermott acknowledged Monday that the limited amount of game that transpired can make it difficult for coaches on both sides to infer too much.

“Hard to say. I mean, it's such a small sample overall,” McDermott said Monday. “You average about between 60 and 70 plays a game normally. There was, I don't know, we counted eight or nine on defense, and a few less on offense roughly. So, probably not much overall. But you go back to the drawing board more than anything.”

In the regular season, the Bills were going from a Saturday game in Chicago to a Monday night game in Cincinnati. A snowstorm meant the Bills had to shuffle things around once in Buffalo, but they still had more time to game plan for the Bengals. A few weeks later, the emphasis remains keeping the Bengals on their toes.

“We just got to make sure it's stuff that we haven't run in the past two games as well,” Dorsey said.

It helps that the Bills' last two games, against the Patriots and the Dolphins, presented different challenges than the Bengals.

“Honestly, there's things that weren't applicable for those two weeks,” Dorsey said on the game plans. “But then at the same time, those are two important games for us. So, we didn't want to lose out on maybe a play that was going to help us win a football game, whether it was important game in the last game of the year or a playoff game in order to save it.

“So, we'll take a look and make sure that anything that we can carry over that we haven't used, we're definitely going to carry over. And anything conceptually that we feel good about going into the game, we'll take a look at and see if it's something that that we can do and give some different looks.”

The case of the yet-to-be-unveiled game plan aside, the Bills are heading into the matchup with the Bengals trying to tweak things as they see fit based off their last outing. While the game plans for the Dolphins and for the Bengals were always going to look different, Dorsey, a first-year offensive coordinator, is taking something from every game he calls.

After Miami scored to pull within three points, the Bills got the ball back with 10:53 to go. Starting with first-and-10 from their own 25, Josh Allen threw deep left to wide receiver Gabe Davis, twice in a row, unable to connect both times.

“I'm sure Dorse will want that one back,” McDermott said Sunday. “Didn't feel great about that one. Just in terms of the efficiency overall there. So, just again, that's one of the areas we can learn from.”

Dorsey on Monday acknowledged a learning moment as he delved into his thorough process on the drive.

“Yeah, I think the first one came down to a call that was based off of the situation of them playing the sticks a little bit there,” Dorsey said. “And we thought we had a good opportunity try to get chunk there for us, to really help us kind of alleviate where we were and get us going right there. So, I thought the first one we had a good protection with it and were able to create a one-on-one matchup right there and get a step. We just were off on the throw.”

The next play, Allen went deep to Davis, again. Incomplete, again.

“The second one, I think, that was one where you learned from a little bit there,” Dorsey said. “A situation where it was a – we're trying to make sure we're getting ourselves into the best play in the line of scrimmage with some different options. While at the same time, can definitely give it a more of possession pass potentially right there as well.

“You just don't want to become predictable in kind of some of the things you do as well. You don't want to take a shot and then necessarily the next play, force yourself into a handoff or a possession pass. You want to keep a defense off balance. At the same time, there is a time and a place.”

The Bills went three and out on that drive, losing three yards on the ensuing third down, before giving the Dolphins the ball back with 9:54 left in the game, and with Buffalo’s lead at just three. The Bills were able to hold on, but Dorsey took something from the stalled-out drive that he looks to carry over to future games.

“It's something to look back on and to learn from,” Dorsey said. “And I think going forward give ourselves maybe some other answers.”