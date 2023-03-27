PHOENIX -- Safety Taylor Rapp has agreed to a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills, a league source confirmed Monday to The Buffalo News.

Rapp, 25, has spent his first four professional seasons with the Los Angeles Rams after he was a second-round draft pick in 2019. He made seven tackles in the Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory over the Bengals. For his career, Rapp has appeared in 58 games in the regular season, starting 47 times. He had 92 tackles last season, with two interceptions and a fumble recovery. It was his third season with at least 90 tackles and two interceptions.

The signing was initially reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Rapp, 25, visited New England during free agency before ultimately agreeing to a deal with the Bills. He earned career-best Pro Football Focus grades of 82.3 against the run and 72.9 against the pass in 2023, and has the versatility to line up in different spots. He’s also a good tackler, never missing more than 8.7% of his potential tackles in a season, according to PFF.

Rapp's addition improves the Bills' depth at safety behind Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, who re-signed this offseason. Hyde is coming off a neck injury that cost him most of last season, and Poyer battled through a series of injuries, as well.

General Manager Brandon Beane told reporters that Rapp was among the players the Bills were interested in, should Poyer have left in free agency.