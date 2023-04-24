The Buffalo Bills are heading back to Pittsford.

The Bills announced Monday that they are officially heading back to St. John Fisher University for training camp in 2023.

The exact dates for camp will be announced later, based off the NFL’s schedule release. Last year, as the Bills played in the league’s season opener against the Los Angeles Rams on a Thursday. They started training camp a few days earlier than normal, with the first practice on July 24.

The Bills took a brief hiatus from holding training camp in Pittsford during the pandemic, but they returned last season for the first time since 2019. Coach Sean McDermott is a big fan of the camaraderie aspect of training camp.

“Getting away allows us a chance to come together as a team, spend some time together, maybe after meetings, before practice,” McDermott said on the first day of camp last year. “Get guys hanging out a little bit more where they can develop those bonds that'll bind us during the year when it gets tough.”

A number of players also love the off-site camp, including quarterback Josh Allen.

“I friggin love it,” Allen said last year. “I love going to camp. … You spend every waking second with your teammates. And again, all you get to focus on is football here, which is a blessing for me because I love this game so much."