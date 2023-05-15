The Buffalo Bills have announced the dates and times of their preseason games, with three Saturday games in August.

All will air locally on WIVB.

The Bills open the preseason Aug. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts with a 1 p.m. kickoff at Highmark Stadium.

The Bills then travel to Pittsburgh on Aug. 19 with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff, and finish the preseason at Chicago on Aug. 26 with a 1 p.m. kickoff at Soldier Field.

Buffalo opens the regular season Sept. 11 for "Monday Night Football" against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

The Bills are expected to open training camp July 25 at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford.