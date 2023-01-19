 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo Bills to play in London next season

  Updated
Bills Dolphins fourth (copy)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) claps in the fourth quarter the AFC wild-card game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The Buffalo Bills are heading to London.

The NFL announced Thursday five teams that will play internationally next season. The opponents and dates of those games will be announced at a later date.

The Bills and the Tennessee Titans will each play at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Jacksonville Jaguars will play at Wembley Stadium, also in London. 

Additionally, the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will both play in Germany next season.

The Bills were scheduled to have nine home games next season. The London game will count as a home game, leaving them with eight regular-season games at Highmark Stadium.

In the league's announcement, Bills EVP/Chief Operating Officer Ron Raccuia noted the design of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"We are proud to be selected to participate in our league's international games in 2023 and continue to help grow our sport globally," Raccuia said. "The NFL has done an incredible job with this initiative. We're excited for Bills Mafia to experience Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, one of the primary design inspirations for our new stadium scheduled to open in 2026."

The Bills last played in London in 2015.

