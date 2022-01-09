Buffalo Bills to open playoffs Saturday night

Who the Buffalo Bills play in the AFC wild-card game has not yet been determined, but it has been announced when they will play.
The Bills will host either the Los Angeles Chargers or New England Patriots at 8:15 p.m. Saturday at Highmark Stadium in the second of Saturday's two games. The game will air on CBS.
The day begins with either the Patriots or Las Vegas Raiders at the Cincinnati Bengals (NBC).
Sunday's lineup has Philadelphia at Tampa Bay at 1 p.m. (Fox), followed by San Francisco at Dallas at 4:30 (CBS) and then either Las Vegas or Pittsburgh at Kansas City at 8:15 (NBC).
The Monday night game features Arizona at the Los Angeles Rams at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.