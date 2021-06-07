Buffalo Bills to host training camp at Orchard Park headquarters for second straight summer

The Buffalo Bills are staying home for a second consecutive summer.

The team announced Monday that training camp will be conducted at its Orchard Park headquarters instead of at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford, which had been the team's home away from home for camp since 2000, with the exception of last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The Bills informed St. John Fisher of their intentions over the weekend and appreciate their efforts to try to accommodate the Bills this summer," the team said in a statement. "However, due to the complexities of the NFL’s current Covid-19 health protocols in place, the team decided to stay in Orchard Park for a second consecutive summer."

Training camp is scheduled to begin July 27. Exact days and times of camp practices will be announced at a later date. The team's statement did not mention whether fans will be able to attend any practices.

General Manager Brandon Beane is scheduled to meet with the media over videoconference at 2 p.m. Monday to provide more udpates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

