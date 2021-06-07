 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo Bills to host training camp at Orchard Park headquarters for second straight summer
0 comments
top story

Buffalo Bills to host training camp at Orchard Park headquarters for second straight summer

Support this work for $1 a month
Micah Hyde (copy)

Quarterback Davis Webb (7), safety Micah Hyde (23) and the rest of the Buffalo Bills will be at training camp in Orchard Park in late July.

 James P. McCoy/Buffalo News

The Buffalo Bills are staying home for a second consecutive summer.

The team announced Monday that training camp will be conducted at its Orchard Park headquarters instead of at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford, which had been the team's home away from home for camp since 2000, with the exception of last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

"The Bills informed St. John Fisher of their intentions over the weekend and appreciate their efforts to try to accommodate the Bills this summer," the team said in a statement. "However, due to the complexities of the NFL’s current Covid-19 health protocols in place, the team decided to stay in Orchard Park for a second consecutive summer."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Read the full story from News Business Reporter Matt Glynn

Training camp is scheduled to begin July 27. Exact days and times of camp practices will be announced at a later date. The team's statement did not mention whether fans will be able to attend any practices. 

General Manager Brandon Beane is scheduled to meet with the media over videoconference at 2 p.m. Monday to provide more udpates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mayweather-Paul ends without knockout

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News