Get those passports ready, Bills fans.

The NFL on Wednesday announced that the Buffalo Bills will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London during Week 5 of the NFL season. The game will kick off at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time on Sunday, Oct. 8, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It will be the second time the Bills have played in London, and will be against the same opponent. The Jaguars beat the Bills, 34-31, on Oct. 25, 2015, in a game played in Wembley Stadium.

The Bills were scheduled to have nine home games during the 2023 season, so they will lose one of those. However, given the way Bills fans are known to travel, it's a good bet the crowd will be tilted to the red, white and blue sideline. There is another reason the game might have a "home" feel, too. Tottenham's stadium has been a major design inspiration for the Bills' new stadium, which is scheduled to open in time for the 2026 season.

"It’s a huge opportunity for our brand. We believe we’ve become a national brand and we believe we’re well on our way to becoming one of the most favorite teams in the country. To bring it now to London and be on the international stage is huge," Bills Chief Operating Officer Ron Raccuia told The Buffalo News recently. "Couple that with our fans being able to experience Tottenham three years before we open, with that being a design inspiration, we’re really thrilled the league allows us to play that game there."

The NFL announced its full schedule of international games Wednesday morning, a day ahead of the full schedule release. Jacksonville will also host the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 1, at 9:30 a.m. The Jaguars, who are coming off an AFC South championship season and are led by young quarterback Trevor Lawrence, will become the first team to play back-to-back games in London.

The other games in the series include:

Baltimore vs. Tennessee, 9:30 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 15, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Miami vs. Kansas City, 9:30 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 5, Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany.

Indianapolis vs. New England, 9:30 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 12, Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany.