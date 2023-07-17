Tim Settle skipped summer vacation this year.

While most of the rest of his teammates scattered throughout the country following the end of spring practices last month, Settle had no plans to go anywhere.

“I’m going to be here, working,” the defensive tackle told The Buffalo News. “Nothing changes. I’m still in OTA mode: Come in here, get after it. Just work. Even when nobody is working, just continue to get stronger, faster, better each week. Camp is closing in, and I feel like it’s time for me to accelerate.”

There is a sense of urgency within Settle, 26, for good reason. He is heading into a contract year on a defensive line that is loaded with competition.

The Bills added free agent Poona Ford from Seattle and re-signed Jordan Phillips at tackle, along with the returning Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones and Eli Ankou. Settle played 373 snaps last season, 35.5% of the defensive total.

“I’ve been in that situation before. You don’t want to overlook it, but I feel like you’ve just got to live in the moment,” he said of the competition. “Take it day by day, week by week, month by month, one game at a time. Just work. I feel like if you just work, that will show. That’s what will get you wins, and that’s what will get you paid.”

In preparation, Settle has shed some weight. He played last season at 320 pounds – something he hadn’t done since college at Virginia Tech – but is down about 15 pounds, and plans to play in the range of 305 pounds.

“I just want to get back down, being back to a true hybrid, being able to fly off the ball,” he said. “Be in people’s face. Be able to convert to power with this speed. Just cause havoc, messing up the whole practice, messing up the whole game. I know I can do it. That’s my goal.”

Settle suffered a calf injury early in his first season with the Bills. The injury kept him out of the team’s Week 2 win over the Titans, and while that was the only game he missed, it was clear the injury had an impact on his performance beyond that.

“I’m not going to use that as an excuse,” Settle said. “I’m just focused on getting in the best shape I can get, getting as strong as I can get, so I can get back to what I was before. I know how I can play a little lighter. I feel like it will help me as far as the penetration part, and just being a better overall player, as far as conditioning, effort and strength. I feel like I’ve got to get a little lower to do that.”

Settle, who joined several teammates at Von Miller’s Pass Rush Summit in June, finished with 19 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 15 games played in 2022. According to analytics website Pro Football Focus, he generated 12 total quarterback pressures. Settle’s overall PFF grade of 55.7 ranked 89th out of 142 defensive tackles who played at least 215 snaps.

“I don’t look at my production,” he said. “We were 13-3. I came from a losing program. I look at the wins as the bigger picture, if I can help turn my team into a winner, that’s more important than me getting stats.

“I know my role as far as being in my gap and being able to stop the run and when it’s time to rush the passer, rush the passer.”