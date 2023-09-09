When Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott named Terrel Bernard the starting middle linebacker this week, he spoke about the second-year linebacker’s playmaking abilities, attention to detail in meetings and ability to communicate.

Communication will be key. Bernard will wear a helmet with a headset in it so that he can relay McDermott’s calls to the rest of the defense. A green dot on the helmet will signal his role to the outside world.

It’s a small sticker with a long list of responsibilities.

“You have to give the call to the defense,” linebackers coach Bobby Babich said. “You have to set the table, and then you also have to perform your job. So, there’s a lot that goes into it. It’s a step-by-step basis, and we’re so process oriented that it’s just a rhythm and a process of going through each call. And (if) there’s 70 plays in a game, you’re going to do it 70 times.”

‘Own twist’

PlayAction column: How Bills attack Jets' light defensive boxes will be key Stopping the run with a light defensive box has become a colossal key to NFL football in recent years, and it will be on display Monday night when the Buffalo Bills open the season against the New York Jets.

The NFL began allowing one defensive player to don a headset in 2008, 14 years after quarterbacks were permitted. College football players don’t have headsets. Bernard first put on a headset helmet during OTAs in 2022, he told The Buffalo News in August.

“That was definitely, definitely something different,” Bernard said. “You have the coordinator in your ear, telling you all the different situations, the call, down and distance – all that type of stuff. So, you get a lot of information, then you got to relay it to 10 other guys on the field.”

It’s an adjustment for Bernard, and it comes at a time when there’s a change in who is giving him the information, with McDermott calling the defense.

“I know some coaches like to say after the call is made, ‘Hey, remember this, watch out for that.’ And some players like that,” McDermott said. “And some players are like, ‘I just need to call and just let me play.’ Kind of same as like this process of: What’s the best thing for the player and the team?”

To keep it from being information overload, Bernard needs utmost confidence in what he’s doing. The Bills have raved about the time he has spent absorbing the playbook to streamline the communication, which can been chaotic.

How Buffalo News reporters see season playing out for Bills Buffalo News reporters Jay Skurski, Katherine Fitzgerald, Mark Gaughan and Ryan O'Halloran predict how the Bills' season will play out.

“You have a voice in your head talking to you while you’re talking to other people,” Bernard said. “You can’t really hear what you’re saying, but you’re getting a lot of information from the outside. So, it took a little while to get used to and adjusted, but it’s coming along.”

Christian Kirksey, a veteran linebacker who joined the Bills practice squad Aug. 30, has worn the green dot before and can relate.

“I just remember my first time having a green dot,” he said. ”You’ve got to make sure you are just on alert at all times, just because you hear the coach talk, you’re try to get your breath, and you’re trying to make sure they hear you clearly.”

Plus, it happens fast. The communication is one way, and for both the offense and defense, it cuts off when the play clock reaches 15 seconds.

“It’s all about being physically and mentally in shape,” Kirksey said. “Because when you think, that’s stress, too. When you’re talking, you’re using energy. So, just being able to be composed and be able to communicate clearly, it’s another part of being in shape.”

Inside the Bills: Why 'nobody believes in us' can be this year's rallying cry "It’s great flying under the radar,” tight end Dawson Knox said. “According to everyone else, the Jets have already won everything and the Dolphins are all-whatever. We try to ignore the noise."

Bernard missed a significant chunk of the preseason with a hamstring injury, but well before that, he was honing in on best communication practices.

“I think I’ve tried to put my own twist into it, especially working through walkthroughs, treating it like game reps,” Bernard said. “Coming out there, giving the call, giving the cadence, and having a tempo that you give the call, so that the guys get used to it – I think that’s the biggest thing.

“And then your voice inflection and making sure you’re demonstrative and loud, so they understand what you’re saying, and everybody’s on the same page.”

As would be the case between any two humans, Bernard’s voice has different inflections, different accents, different tendencies than Tremaine Edmunds, who called the Bills’ defense for the last five years. As Bernard continues to work with the entire defense, Eric Washington, the Bills’ assistant head coach/defensive line coach, knows that while those differences are not a problem, they do take time to get used to.

“The pace and the speed that the information comes from the sideline into the huddle,” Washington said. “Obviously, that person being in tune to the different situation and communicating that to the rest of the guys in the huddle – the more experience you have, the faster those things tend to come.

Bills' Super Bowl window: Still wide open or creaking shut? A return to the Super Bowl continues to elude the Bills. But entering quarterback Josh Allen's sixth season, is the window closing?

“And so those are some of the nuances – no-huddle situations – just being able to just really, really address our group and the entire defense, and then get yourself ready to play.”

But to Washington, the other thing an outside observer might not see is the more emotional responsibilities Bernard is now tasked with.

“The thing I think that people sometimes miss is just that person firing everybody up, letting them know that we’re good,” Washington said. “Letting them know when we need to pick it up. Just being that coach on the field and reflecting the values that we’ve tried to establish as a defense.”

A subtle shift

While the Bills’ inclination was always to give the green dot to whomever took on the middle linebacker role, there was never a requirement to do so. Some teams give the green dot to defensive backs, though only a handful and only recently.

A study from The Ringer found in 2021 that six teams used defensive backs for either their primary or backup as their headset wearer. That was up from three teams in 2020, The Ringer found.

“It didn’t used to be that way,” McDermott told The News in June. “It used to be like, ‘OK, it’s the middle linebacker.’ And that’s just kind of, I guess, old-school approach. But there’s so much position flex going on (these days) as it is, I think it just matters of who’s going to be on the field for all three downs. And that’s where you start, really.

“And then whether it’s a DB for some teams or middle linebacker or outside linebacker for others – I think it’s being probably thought about a little bit more intentionally, of late.”

Safety Micah Hyde thinks that Derwin James wearing the green dot for the Los Angeles Chargers was the first instance he heard of a safety in that role.

“Even when I was little, in elementary (school), playing flag football, it’s always that middle linebacker that makes the calls,” Hyde said. “So, to kind of switch it up, it’s cool.”

Hyde finds the flexibility reflects on both the league and his position.

“I think that this goes to show the way the safety position is evolving,” Hyde said. “Guys are asked to do a lot more – especially in our defense, we’re asked to do a lot more than any defense I’ve ever played in the past – (there) kind of just make a call and you roll with it. Here, you’re doing a lot of things to get guys lined up. So that I just think it’s kind of enhancing the safety position. And I’d love to see it.”

McDermott said during mandatory minicamp that the Bills most likely would solidify who would start at middle linebacker before confirming who would wear the green dot.

“I think it says a lot about the person wearing the green dot,” McDermott said in June. “And credit to them, they’re probably a great student of the game. They’re a great communicator and a leader on the on the defense or offense. So, I think that says a lot about the person, more than anything,”

By the start of camp, McDermott seemed slightly more set on the standard operating procedure, even when the starter was still up in the air.

“Ideally, I’d like it to be the middle linebacker, but, you know, I’m open if it isn’t,” McDermott said at the start of training camp. “And if it isn’t that’s OK, too. So, I’m open to whatever comes the best for the team.”

‘Why rock the boat?’

Early in the offseason, the Bills could have seemed like a prime candidate to give the green dot to a defensive back. No matter who stepped into the role of starting middle linebacker, it was going to be a massive uptick in playing time. Once the Bills cut veteran A.J. Klein, fourth-year linebacker Tyrel Dodson became the most experienced of the contenders, with 470 total snaps on defense across his first three seasons.

Meanwhile, safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer have both been with the Bills since 2017.

Babich has a unique insight, having moved before last season from coaching safeties to linebackers. While he has upmost trust in Hyde and Poyer, he noted some of the challenges.

“I think they’ve just been doing the same thing and standing in the same place in the huddle for so long,” Babich said. “Why rock the boat when we’ve been doing it one way the whole time? You know, guys stand in certain spots in the huddle, and that’s what they’re used to. Whether you want to call it superstition, or winning routines, that’s just what it is.”

McDermott echoed taking each player’s comfort zone and what they’re used to into account. Kirksey and Hyde pointed out another layer of difficulty for a potential safety signal caller.

“We all know when it’s big plays down the field, I mean, you ain’t got time to try to get your breath,” Kirksey said. “You gotta run back to the huddle and make sure that (you’re) first and foremost in communication.”

While the Bills never definitively ruled out giving it to a safety, it was never a major consideration, Babich said.

A few players on the Bills have spent time with teams that have had safeties wear the green dot the last few seasons. Most notably, there’s the handful of Bills who spent the 2021 Super Bowl season with the Los Angeles Rams. Bills safety Taylor Rapp even tried it from time to time while playing for L.A. While he did not typically relay the play calls, Rapp did see some pros and cons to a safety wearing it.

“Selfishly, I guess, just being a DB and just having someone in the same position room was you being the green dot – just being with the back seven – I think just like chemistry-wise … it was a good thing,” he said.

But ultimately, Rapp agrees who is wearing the dot is more important than his position. Plus, he doesn’t anticipate a huge shift to defensive backs wearing the headset happening.

“I think it’ll always be an outlier,” Rapp said. “I think generally, 80% of the time, it will probably be your middle linebacker controlling right in the middle of defense. But, I guess, more teams are open to the idea. … It’s just about finding the right fit.”

And the Bills believe that for Monday night against the New York Jets, they have found that fit in Bernard.

“It’s a huge responsibility, and he’s up to the task,” Washington said. “He’s going to be ready to go. And he’ll get us lined up, and we’ll all be ready to play and to do our best.”