The Buffalo Bills continued to add to their offensive line Saturday.

The Bills took guard Nick Broeker out of Ole Miss in the seventh round at No. 230.

Buffalo had acquired the pick from Houston, along with a 2024 sixth-round pick, sending the Texans a sixth-round pick, No. 205.

Broeker (6-4, 305) played four years at Ole Miss, and he did not miss a game. Broeker said some of that was luck, but also credited the athletic training staff in Oxford. After his freshman season, he became a full-time starter. He appeared in 48 total games, starting 36 of those.

Broeker started 23 games at left tackle and 13 at left guard. His experience at guard is more recent. Broeker moved to left guard ahead of his senior season, and he played right guard at the Senior Bowl.

It was at the Senior Bowl that he started to get to know the Bills. From there, he also talked to them at the combine and over Zoom.

But Broeker did already have some strong connections to Buffalo. One of those is tight end Dawson Knox. Broeker played with Knox's brother, Luke, at Ole Miss, and Knox would come back to visit.

In 2022, Broeker won the Kent Hull Trophy – named for the legendary Bills Wall of Famer – as the best offensive lineman in the state of Mississippi. Broeker said it did feel full circle to now be heading to Buffalo.

