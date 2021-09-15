Buffalo Bills stay balanced after loss to Steelers

The missed opportunities were notable in the Bills’ red zone efficiency: They were 1 of 4. The Bills’ 371 net yards well outpaced the Steelers’ 252 yards, but didn’t translate to the scoreboard.

“Yards (don’t) matter. That's not what wins games,” coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday. “Points matter, right? That's what wins games, so that's what we're into is points and why we didn't come away with more points. So that's what we're trying to solve. We had opportunities, as we all know, and I think that the first step is awareness to those opportunities and then solving why we didn't cash in on those opportunities.”

Now, the Bills will keep trying to solve those problems while preparing for the 1-0 Dolphins. Miami's 17-16 win over the Patriots has them atop the division, though just one week into the season. The Bills are trying to hit reset before they head south. But Allen felt the best way to move past an underwhelming opener was to get to that next game.

Bills' trust in Dawson Knox on display in season opener Knox caught all four passes thrown to him, gaining 41 yards and producing three first downs. He played 48 offensive snaps (56% of the team total), while the only other true tight end on the roster, Tommy Sweeney, played two.

“The best way to cure that is to go out there and execute and play how we know we can play football,” Allen said. “… We've got to find ways to move the ball, put the ball in the end zone and, ultimately, that's the job of the offense to score as many points as you can.”

To keep his focus there, Allen returned to a mantra once again.