The NFL draft is over. The fun of signing undrafted free agents has begun:

Richard Gouraige, OT, Florida

As if two Florida Gators in the NFL draft weren't enough, the Buffalo Bills' first reported undrafted free agent signing is another Gator.

Offensive lineman Richard Gouraige will join the Bills, according to Aaron Wilson, citing sources.

Gouraige is listed at 6-foot-5 and 306 pounds. A three-year starter, he started 13 games this past season and 12 in each of the two previous seasons. He also started five games as a freshman.

He joins second-round guard O'Cyrus Torrence and fifth-round wide receiver Justin Shorter.

Tyrell Shavers, San Diego State,

Wide receiver began his career at Mississippi State before transferring. Had 38 catches for a team-high 643 yards (16.9 avg.) with three touchdowns, starting all 13 games last season. He also was a significant asset as a gunner on special teams. His addition was first reported by Wilson.

DJ Dale, Alabama

The dominant one-technique defensive tackle is joining the Bills, Justin Melo of The Draft Network reported. He is listed at 6-3 and 302 pounds and had 17 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks this past season.

Jordan Mims, Fresno State, RB

Mims confirmed reports that he was joining the Bills by tweeting "#BillsMafia."

He spent six years at Fresno State with his best season coming in 2022, with 1,370 rushing yards and18 touchdowns.

Check back for updates as the Bills continue to fill in their roster.