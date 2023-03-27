PHOENIX – Buffalo Bills executive vice president/chief operating officer Ron Raccuia’s excitement level for the planned 2026 opening of the team’s new stadium recently ratcheted up when he was emailed the latest set of seven renderings.

“It’s increasing a lot,” he said during an interview with The Buffalo News at the NFL’s annual meeting inside the Arizona Biltmore. “We’re closer to reality now.”

The new renderings, released by the team Monday morning, feature a full exterior view, an idea of the facility’s enormous height, the mechanics to prevent a swirling wind on the field and Bills-centric touches within the building.

“What we’re trying to do here (with the renderings) is start to really zero in on what it’s going to look like,” Raccuia said. “When we talk about creating a place for Bills fans who want to live it and breathe it, we want to make sure when you walk in, every person knows you’re at the home of the Buffalo Bills from color to decoration to light.”

The final documents for the $1.4 billion project involving representatives with the county, the state and the Bills have not been finalized, but that could happen this week. The Erie County Legislature still would need to approve the final documents, a process expected to take at least 30 days from the time the County Legislature receives the agreements.

The full view of the stadium’s west side features a tailgate area in the parking lots and a club-level atrium.

“Part of what we’re showing is how the branding will look and also the scale of the building,” Raccuia said. “Highmark Stadium right now, because it’s built so far into the ground, people don’t see it as this big structure. This will be 16 stories in the air.

“For me living here my whole life, I grew up driving by the stadium and now to think how the landscape will change – you’ll see the stadium from miles away and if you’re in the upper deck, you will see the water and the Buffalo skyline.”

One rendering, Raccuia said, is the “first full interior bowl” look. A sideline will include a lower level, two levels of suites, the NFL’s first-ever “upper-deck club,” and well as field-level club seats.

A closeup exterior rendering features the brick and metal configuration that will help prevent wind from being a factor in the game and an inconvenience for fans. It is called a “wind confusion.”

“The wind comes in and it’s one direction and it knows exactly what it wants to do – go into the stadium and swirl,” Raccuia said. “What we want to do is have it come in and go through the perforated metal pieces (lining the outside of the stadium). The wind gets confused and the perforations are random and so it starts to block the wind and cut it up and confuse it and then when the wind gets to the canopy, the canopy is pitched in such a way that it actually rides the canopy and doesn’t fall into the stadium so there is no wind swirling going into the stadium.”

Raccuia said the “wind confusion” model is “very prevalent in European soccer and it’s extremely unique in the NFL.”

Three renderings are of locations within the stadium.

One features how the Bills will use light to dress up the steel, concrete and flooring.

“We’re going to bring light into play,” Raccuia said. “This is lighting up the standard metal columns. Paint doesn’t wear well, but light is always available.”

The default setting for the light will be red and blue, but Raccuia said green and pink could be implemented for the league’s annual “Salute To Service” and “Crucial Catch” campaigns, respectively, as well as an all-red look when the Bills wear their color rush uniforms.

Raccuia said it was important to the Bills to have a club area big enough to comfortably host large gatherings before the game.

“Western New Yorkers like to gather and they like to be together to celebrate,” Raccuia said. “You go to an event, everybody stops at the bar first – they don’t go right to their table. You have a house party and no matter how big the house is, everybody is in the same place (of the house). This stadium will be built for people to gather and enjoy Bills football together.”

Throughout the stadium, the Bills will have “Shout” walls.

“It is a giant bullhorn and fans can say, ‘Where would you rather be?’ or ‘Hey, hey, hey, hey,’ and it will echo throughout the concourses,” Raccuia said. “Fully interactive, fan engagement.”

Raccuia said the Bills’ overriding goal during the stadium design was to “make sure that no matter where you sit, you get the same feel.”

He added that the groundbreaking is expected in 30-45 days at the site across the street from Highmark Stadium.

“It’s coming fast,” said Raccuia, adding that part of establishing a date for the grounbreaking is coordinating the schedules of officials instrumental in the stadium deal.