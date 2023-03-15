The Buffalo Bills love a quarterback named Allen.

The Bills are signing quarterback Kyle Allen, a league source told The Buffalo News. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was first to report.

Kyle Allen, 27, has played for the Panthers, Commanders and Texans. He entered the league with the Panthers in 2018 as an undrafted rookie free agent. He's started 19 games, 12 of those in 2019 for the Panthers after quarterback Cam Newton was injured.

Last season, Allen started two games for the Texans. He was 46 of 78, throwing for 416 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions.

An Arizona native, Allen is good friends with Josh Allen, and the Bills have placed a high value on chemistry in the quarterback room each season. The two have trained and vacationed together during the offseason.

With quarterback Case Keenum off to the Texans, the Bills needed to add to the group. The Bills signed practice squad quarterback Matt Barkley to a reserve/future contract in January.

General Manager Brandon Beane has said in the past that he weighs Josh Allen's opinion when it comes to bringing in backup quarterbacks. At the combine, Beane said it was too early in the process to have discussed it with his starting quarterback, but that the time would come.

"When we get ready to make a decision, though, I definitely clue him in on the thought process," Beane said. "And he and I see things generally pretty similar. But he'll shoot me straight if there's something he thinks I miss."

Kyle Allen started his college career at Texas A&M before transferring to Houston.

After the 2019 season, he was traded to Washington. Over the next two seasons there, he played in six games, starting four.

In 23 career games, Allen has thrown 26 interceptions and 21 touchdowns. He is 441 of 704 (62.6%) for 4,734 yards. He has run for four touchdowns.

In the past, the Bills have looked to meld chemistry in the quarterback room with a bit more experience when it came to their backups. While Allen is lacking in the latter, he clearly brings the former to the table. Meanwhile, with Josh Allen now entering Year 6, and with the Bills working with less flexibility when it comes to spending, backup quarterback was likely to be a slightly lower priority.

The main concern is always if something were to happen to Josh Allen. However, Allen did not miss any time last season, even when playing through an elbow injury. Keenum saw action in just two games, both blowouts.