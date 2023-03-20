In continuing to bolster their receiving corps, the Buffalo Bills signed wide receiver Trent Sherfield to a one-year deal Monday.

Sherfield entered the league with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 as an undrafted rookie free agent. He spent three years there before a season with the San Francisco 49ers, and, most recently, a season with the Miami Dolphins.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Sherfield is a speedy receiver who adds depth to the wide receiver room and has made an impact on special teams as well. He's coming off a year with the Dolphins in which he had 30 catches on 48 targets for 417 yards and two touchdowns, all career highs. He was credited with one drop by Pro Football Focus and 142 yards after the catch.

According to PFF, he played 424 offensive snaps last season, with 215 from the slot and 207 out wide.

Listed at 6-foot-1 and 206 pounds, Sherfield, 27, is an Illinois native who played at Vanderbilt. He's played 78 games in the NFL, with nine career starts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.