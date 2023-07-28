Free agent wide receiver Andy Isabella signed with the Buffalo Bills after working out for the team Friday, the team announced.

Isabella, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals. He was most recently with the Baltimore Ravens, who released him Tuesday.

Isabella has played in 41 games, with three starts. Over his four seasons, he has 33 catches on 54 targets, for 447 yards and three touchdowns.

The Cardinals drafted three wide receivers in 2019, to go with No. 1 overall pick quarterback Kyler Murray. The Isabella pick was part of a trade for quarterback Josh Rosen.

Isabella was in the same draft class as wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, who joined the Bills practice squad last October. He also played with wide receiver Trent Sherfield, who the Bills signed to a one-year deal in March.

Isabella had his most productive season in 2020, when he played significant time in the slot and had 21 receptions on 34 targets for 224 yards and two touchdowns.

His speed is a major factor: At the 2019 combine, Isabella ran a 4.31 second 40-yard dash, the third fastest at that combine. That makes him the fastest player on the Bills roster based on combine time.

The Bills released wide receiver Jalen Wayne, the second cousin of former NFL receiver Reggie Wayne.