The Bills signed veteran running back Latavius Murray to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday.

The Bills hosted Murray for a visit April 12. The free agent most recently played for the Denver Broncos.

There’s not a ton of issues, missed a few games with Baltimore but otherwise incredibly durable.



Still has something left in the tank. #Bills https://t.co/xYPb3jyFxf — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) May 1, 2023

Murray, 33, is entering his 10th year in the league, not counting his rookie season, which he missed while on injured reserve. He entered the NFL with the Raiders as a sixth-round draft pick in 2013, and he has played for five teams.

Murray has played in 135 games in his career, starting 76 of those. He’s rushed for 6,252 yards and 55 touchdowns on 1,481 carries.

He has at least four rushing touchdowns in eight straight seasons, which is the longest such streak in the NFL.

He began last season with the New Orleans Saints for a second stint, but he was signed off their practice squad by the Broncos in midseason. With Denver, he ran for 703 yards and five touchdowns on 160 carries in 12 games. In all, he ran for 760 yards in 13 games last season, his highest total since he had 842 rushing yards in 16 games in 2017.

Murray was born in Florida but later attended Onondaga Central High School outside Syracuse. From there, he went on to play at the University of Central Florida.

The Bills added former New England Patriots running back Damien Harris on a one-year contract in free agency to join James Cook and Nyheim Hines. Devin Singletary signed as a free agent with Houston.