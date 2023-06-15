The Buffalo Bills signed tight end Nick Guggemos on Thursday after he spent time at this week's minicamp as a tryout player.

Guggemos is a product of Division III St. Thomas and spent time on the Green Bay Packers’ practice squad last year. He has also been on the Cleveland Browns' practice squad. He originally entered the league as a member of the Seattle Seahawks in 2021, and then was with the Washington Commanders in training camp in 2022.

Injuries derailed much of his college football career, and he also competed on the track team. He had one reception for 8 yards and one rush for minus-4 yards.

Guggemos was unable to hook on with a team after the 2020 draft, but he remained in shape, looking for an opportunity. Guggemos, 27, is listed at 6-foot-5, 231 pounds and ran a 4.49 second 40-yard-dash at pro day.

He attended Minnesota's pro day in 2021 and was noticed by Seahawks GM John Schneider, who is St. Thomas alum.

Guggemos' father, Neal, is a former NFL defensive back who spent time with the Bills in the 1989 offseason.

The Bills placed tight end Zach Davidson on the injured reserve list Wednesday. Davidson, who spent last season on the Bills’ practice squad, has not been practicing. He’s not eligible to return to the Bills this season, but could be released with an injury settlement.