The Buffalo Bills have added some depth to their secondary.

On Friday, the Bills signed safety Zayne Anderson to a two-year contract. Anderson (6-2, 206) is a Utah native who played collegiately at BYU.

Anderson entered the league in 2021 with Kansas City as an undrafted rookie free agent. There, he played seven regular season games (four in 2021 and three in 2022) and three playoff games with Kansas City.

In those games, he’s played a role primarily on special teams. He did log six snaps on defense in the playoffs against Pittsburgh in last year’s postseason.

Anderson, 26, began his college career playing linebacker before he moved to defensive back. In his 50 games with BYU, he tallied 162 total tackles, three interceptions, three forced fumbles and six pass breakups.