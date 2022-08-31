Buffalo Bills sign punter Sam Martin to one-year deal

The Buffalo Bills have their punter.

The Bills signed former Denver Broncos punter Sam Martin to a one-year deal on Wednesday. To do so, they placed second-year wide receiver Marquez Stevenson on the injured reserve. Stevenson injured his foot during training camp.

Bills release punter Matt Araiza after rape allegations in civil suit In discussing the team’s decision Saturday evening, a somber Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said, “Our culture here is more important than winning football games.”

The Bills were in need of a punter following the release Saturday of rookie Matt Araiza, after Araiza and two former San Diego State football teammates were accused last Thursday in a civil suit of gang rape of a then 17-year-old high school student last fall. Araiza's lawyer has denied the allegations in the suit.

Martin, 32, punted in 33 of the Broncos' 35 games over the last two seasons.

The Georgia native entered the league with the Lions as a fifth-round draft pick out of Appalachian State in 2013. He played for Detroit through 2019, before joining the Broncos.

Last season, Martin punted 67 times, averaging 46 yards per punt. He was tied for fifth in the league with 28 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Martin had a 49-yard net average in four preseason punts, with one inside the 20.

The nine-year veteran was released by the Broncos on Monday.

The Denver Post reported Monday that Martin was not asked to take a pay cut, and that the team's decision to go with Corliss Waitman was solely based on performance. By cutting Martin, the Broncos saved about $1.88 million in cap space. Martin's cap number was $2.7 million; Waitman is scheduled to earn $825,000, per the Post.

Martin was ranked fourth among punters, according to Pro Football Focus, with an overall grade of 72.2.

Coach Sean McDermott said that Stevenson had foot surgery in mid-August. Stevenson began last season on injured reserve as well. He made his debut in New Orleans in November, and he played five games his rookie season.