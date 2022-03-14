Buffalo Bills sign Pro Bowl guard Rodger Saffold to one-year contract

The Buffalo Bills have signed former Tennessee Titans guard Rodger Saffold to a one-year contract, the team announced.

Saffold, 32, was released by the Titans last week and was in Buffalo on Monday to sign his contract. Because he was released, he did not have to wait until the start of the league year Wednesday.

Saffold said the conversations with the Bills "right now" have been centered around him plugging in as the starting left guard, but he said he is open to playing wherever needed.

A 13-year veteran, he spent three seasons with the Titans and nine seasons with the Rams, where he spent two years with new Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer in 2017 and '18.

In a video call with reporters, Saffold said he chose the Bills because he believes the team is close to a championship and his familiarity with Kromer.

He also said he got to known Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins at the Pro Bowl.

Saffold said he had considered signing with the Bills two years ago when he was a free agent because then-Bills offensive line coach Bobby Johnson had been the offensive line coach when Saffold was at Indiana.