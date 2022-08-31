Buffalo Bills sign players to practice squad

The Buffalo Bills began building their practice squad on Wednesday. Teams can sign up to 16 players.

On Wednesday, the Bills began by signing 13 players, all of whom spent training camp with the Bills, to the practice squad. Those players are:

Quarterback Matt Barkley

Offensive linemen Greg Mancz and Alec Anderson

Running backs Raheem Blackshear & Duke Johnson

Wide receivers Tavon Austin, Tanner Gentry and Isaiah Hodgins

Defensive end Mike Love

Defensive tackles Brandin Bryant and C.J. Brewer

Linebacker Joe Giles-Harris

Defensive back Ja’Marcus Ingram

After the initial trend of familiar faces, the Bills looked externally. Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Bills also signed offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark. Van Demark spent the summer with the Colts after he went undrafted out of UConn.

Hodgins, a sixth-round draft pick of the Bills in 2020, had one of the strongest camps of the group. Against the Colts in the second game of the preseason, his nine catches led all receivers. He had 77 receiving yards, including a 27-yard catch that moved the Bills to the two-yard line.

Blackshear punched in a touchdown two plays later, kick starting the fourth-quarter comeback.

Blackshear, who the Bills signed as a rookie undrafted free agent this year, had two rushing touchdowns against the Colts. He had six carries for 11 yards, with the touchdowns coming on one- and three-yard runs.

Four players that the Bills released were claimed on waivers earlier Wednesday: defensive end Kingsley Jonathan (Bears), offensive lineman Luke Tenuta (Colts), offensive lineman Tanner Owen (Saints), and defensive back Nick McCloud (Giants).

McCloud and Barkley practiced with the Bills on Tuesday, the morning before cuts to the 53-man roster were made. Barkley's role on the practice squad has been expected.