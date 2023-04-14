The Buffalo Bills made a depth move on Friday afternoon.
Support Local Journalism
The Bills signed offensive lineman Kevin Jarvis to a one-year contract.
Jarvis, 23, entered the league in 2022 with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State. He signed with the Lions in May, but he was placed on injured reserve in August with an undisclosed injury, and he missed the 2022 season.
Jarvis (6-foot-6, 325 pounds) started 39 games across his five years at Michigan State. In his final season, he started all 12 games, with eight at right guard and four at right tackle. In all, he started 25 games at right guard.