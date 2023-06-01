The Buffalo Bills signed wide receiver Marcell Ateman to a one-year deal Thursday after a workout with the team.

Ateman, 28, is coming off a season in the XFL with the St. Louis Battlehawks. He had 19 receptions for 259 yards in six games.

He played at Oklahoma State and was drafted by the Raiders in 2018 in the seventh round. During 19 games over three years with the Raiders, he had 20 catches for 270 yards and one touchdown, the bulk of which came his rookie season. Ateman also spent part of training camp last year with the Arizona Cardinals.

At Oklahoma State, Ateman was second-team All-Big 12 as a senior, accumulating 1,156 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 59 catches. He played in 13 games that season, with 10 starts.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, he is one of three receivers at 6-4 on the roster, along with fifth-round rookie Justin Shorter, undrafted rookie free agent Tyrell Shavers and Dezmon Patmon, who was signed to the practice squad during the playoffs.

The Bills released wide receiver Braydon Johnson to make room on the 90-man roster. Johnson, who also attended Oklahoma State, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Bills on May 12.

Shell official

The Bills made official the signing of veteran offensive lineman Brandon Shell and released defensive tackle Brandin Bryant.

Shell has played in 83 games with 72 starts at right tackle and started 11 games for Miami last season.