Buffalo Bills sign guard Jordan Simmons

With guard Rodger Staffold on the non-football injury list following a recent car accident, the Bills signed guard Jordan Simmons on Monday, the team announced.
Support Local Journalism
Simmons, listed at 6-foot-4 and 339 pounds, has played in 25 regular season games, including nine starts, with the Raiders and Seahawks. He played in five games in a reserve role last season with Las Vegas for a total of 31 snaps after he was signed off the Seahawks practice squad.
He played in 14 games with six starts for the Seahawks in 2020 and had an overall grade of 56.1, according to Pro Football Focus.
He entered the league in 2017 as an undrafted free agent with the Raiders.
Staffold suffered injured ribs in the accident, and the Bills are expecting him to be back in time for the start of the regular season. He watched the first day of training camp Sunday from the sideline at St. John Fisher University.