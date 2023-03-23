The Buffalo Bills added some depth to their offensive line Thursday, signing guard David Edwards to a one-year contract.

Edwards, 26, spent the past four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams after the team chose him in the fifth round (No. 169 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin.

Edwards' time in Los Angeles overlapped with current Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer, who held the same position with the Rams from 2017-20.

Edwards comes to the Bills with a good deal of experience. He has started 45 of 53 career games in the regular season, and also started all five playoff games he's appeared in, including the Rams' victory in Super Bowl LVI.

Edwards, 6-foot-6 and 308 pounds, played in just four games in 2022 before being shut down because of multiple concussions. He started all 17 games in the regular season and the Rams' four playoff wins in 2021.

According to Pro Football Focus, he had an overall grade last season of 58.2 with a run blocking grade of 75.6 and a pass blocking grade of 27.8 on 260 snaps. Much of that low grade comes from his performance against the Bills in the season opener. He allowed two sacks, two quarterback hits and two pressures of Matthew Stafford in the Rams' loss.

