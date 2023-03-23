The Buffalo Bills added some depth to their offensive line Thursday, signing guard David Edwards to a one-year contract.
Edwards, 26, spent the past four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams after the team chose him in the fifth round (No. 169 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin.
Edwards' time in Los Angeles overlapped with current Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer, who held the same position with the Rams from 2017-20.
Edwards comes to the Bills with a good deal of experience. He has started 45 of 53 career games in the regular season, and also started all five playoff games he's appeared in, including the Rams' victory in Super Bowl LVI.
Edwards, 6-foot-6 and 308 pounds, played in just four games in 2022 before being shut down because of multiple concussions. He started all 17 games in the regular season and the Rams' four playoff wins in 2021.
- 'It wasn't a riot': New details on chaotic scene at Boulevard Mall in Amherst that drew heavy police response
- Suspect found, charges pending in vandalism of Russell Salvatore's tribute park in Lancaster
- With Debbie Wiles-Fetterman's death, the heart of the Swannie House stopped beating
- In Buffalo visit, Buttigieg hails $55 million federal grant to dismantle expressway that segregated community
- Boy, 13, charged with assault after allegedly pistol-whipping bartender who asked for ID
- Erie County real estate transactions
- GOP county executive candidate has 'some regrets' over social media posts about conspiracy theories
- With big roster bonus looming for defensive back Siran Neal, Bills have a decision to make
- Buffalo Bills to sign running back Damien Harris, while Devin Singletary reportedly heads to Houston Texans
- Observations: As Devon Levi Watch continues, Sabres are no-shows vs. Bruins
- Passenger dies in South Buffalo crash, driver faces charges
- Observations: Horrendous home play continues as Sabres hit more wrong notes in ugly loss to Nashville
- Bills Mailbag: How does the salary cap situation look in future seasons? In two words, not great
- Bruce Springsteen returns to Buffalo. Here's what you need to know
- Registered sex offender sentenced to 10 years for possessing child porn
According to Pro Football Focus, he had an overall grade last season of 58.2 with a run blocking grade of 75.6 and a pass blocking grade of 27.8 on 260 snaps. Much of that low grade comes from his performance against the Bills in the season opener. He allowed two sacks, two quarterback hits and two pressures of Matthew Stafford in the Rams' loss.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
[BN] Blitz Daily Updates
Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL.