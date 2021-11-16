 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo Bills sign defensive tackle Eli Ankou to practice squad
0 comments

Buffalo Bills sign defensive tackle Eli Ankou to practice squad

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Washington Cowboys Football

Defensive tackle Eli Ankou, shown with the Dallas Cowboys,  has returned to the Bills.

 Brandon Wade/AP Photo

The Buffalo Bills have signed defensive tackle Eli Ankou to the practice squad. 

Ankou, originally from Ottawa, Ont., signed with the Bills in June, his seventh NFL team since entering the league as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans in 2017.

Ankou was released by the Bills in mid-August. He later signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad in October, but was released after a game. 

Listed at 6-3, 325 pounds, he played in 11 games with Jacksonville in 2017-18, nine with Cleveland in 2019 and seven with Dallas last season.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News