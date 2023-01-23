Buffalo Bills sign 13 players to reserve/futures contracts

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane got to work on building the 2023 roster Monday by signing 13 players from the team’s practice squad to a reserve/future contract. That guarantees a player a spot on a team's roster, which expands from 53 to 90 players with the start of the league's new year in March (it also prevents them from signing with another team before then).

It contains all the regular rules as it pertains to minimum salaries for veterans, but does not take effect until the start of the league year, which for the 2023 season comes March 15.

Teams can begin signing players to reserve/future deals at the conclusion of the regular season.

Typically, those contracts are for minimum salaries and contain little or no signing bonus. The 13 players signed Monday included:

• QB Matt Barkley

• OL Alec Anderson

• DT Eli Ankou

• DT Cortez Broughton

• DT Brandin Bryant

• TE Zach Davidson

• CB Ja’Marcus Ingram

• OL Ryan Van Demark

• WR Dezmon Patmon

• CB Kyler McMichael

• OL Greg Mancz

• DE Kingsley Jonathan

• WR KeeSean Johnson

Four players from the practice squad – defensive end Mike Love, wide receiver John Brown, running back Duke Johnson and guard Justin Murray – did not sign reserve/future deals.