Buffalo Bills set initial 53-man roster; Hollister, Ferguson released

The Buffalo Bills demonstrated their quality depth at defensive line and wide receiver in setting their initial 53-man roster Tuesday.
The Bills kept 11 defensive linemen and seven wide receivers. That would be the most ever to start a season at each position under coach Sean McDermott.
Give Brandon Beane credit for this: He knows how to keep an audience captive.
The number at defensive line could drop by one if defensive tackle Harrison Phillips has to make a short-term stay on the injured reserve list. The Bills kept six defensive ends and five defensive tackles. Last year, the Bills kept 10 defensive linemen to start the season. The previous two years, they kept eight.
At wide receiver, starters Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders are joined by Gabriel Davis, Isaiah McKenzie, Jake Kumerow and Marquez Stevenson. The Bills kept six wide receivers to start the season each of the past three seasons.
Stevenson adds depth at returns, likely behind wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, and was one of six rookies to make the initial roster. Kumerow stood out during camp in his return to the Bills, and capitalized on extra reps over the last stretch. Receivers Isaiah Hodgins, Steven Sims and Tanner Gentry were cut, though with the hope of bringing Gentry back to the practice squad.
The former University at Buffalo standout is one of three running backs the Washington Football Team will keep on its 53-man roster, according to the Washington Post.
The roster still is evolving, and starting Wednesday at 1 p.m., the team can put together its practice squad.
One player who was released who is certain to return is long-snapper Reid Ferguson. Just like last year, Bills general manager Brandon Beane is using the waiver rules as a way of protecting a player or two he wants to keep in the fold. Vested veterans, with four years of experience or more, become free agents upon being released. They're not subject to waivers. The veteran Ferguson sat out the exhibition finale with a back injury.
McDermott did not think the injury was major for Ferguson, who joined the Bills as a rookie free agent in 2016.
Support Local Journalism
“He’s still day to day,” McDermott said Saturday. “It was just out of caution that we wanted to hold him here.”
Another veteran who might be in that category is tight end Jacob Hollister, who was among 23 players released. A league source left open the possibility that Hollister could return, though without intimating that any plan was set, telling The Buffalo News’ Jay Skurski, “We will see.” A college teammate of quarterback Josh Allen, Hollister joined the Bills in March after spending time with the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots his first four years in the league.
The proposed stadium would have about 12,000 fewer seats than the existing Highmark Stadium and would be completed by 2027 a source told The Buffalo News, confirming details reported Tuesday afternoon by the AP.
The Bills released two other tight ends, Nate Becker and Quintin Morris, with Dawson Knox and Tommy Sweeney making the roster.
McDermott said after Game 3 of the preseason that each year it’s gotten harder and harder to whittle down the roster, crediting Beane’s work as architect.
The Bills kept two quarterbacks, releasing Jake Fromm and Davis Webb. They also released four offensive linemen, keeping rookies Spencer Brown and Tommy Doyle.
Fullback Reggie Gilliam, who had two touchdowns against the Bears, joins four running backs on the roster. Running back Christian Wade remains exempt through the International Players Program, meaning the Bills could carry 17 on their practice squad.
On defense, the Bills cut four cornerbacks: Olaijah Griffin, Cam Lewis, Nick McCloud and Rachad Wildgoose. They previously cut Tim Harris, and now carry five corners, three of which were recently dealing with injuries. McDermott explained Saturday how the medical staff factors in on any roster decisions that balance depth and availability.
Allen is part of a new campaign and commercial with the national chain.
“There is a little bit of a projection to some of it, but that's why we do it the way we do it,” he said.
One step to thin out their defensive line came Monday, when they traded defensive end Darryl Johnson to the Panthers for a 2022 sixth-round pick. Tuesday, the Bills released defensive end Mike Love and defensive tackle Brandin Bryant, staying with six defensive ends and five defensive tackles.
The Bills cut two linebackers (Joe Giles-Harris and Marquel Lee) and one safety (Josh Thomas) to get to 53. 2021 sixth-round pick Damar Hamlin secured a spot, joining rookies Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham on defense.