Buffalo Bills set initial 53-man roster; Hollister, Ferguson released

One player who was released who is certain to return is long-snapper Reid Ferguson. Just like last year, Bills general manager Brandon Beane is using the waiver rules as a way of protecting a player or two he wants to keep in the fold. Vested veterans, with four years of experience or more, become free agents upon being released. They're not subject to waivers. The veteran Ferguson sat out the exhibition finale with a back injury.

McDermott did not think the injury was major for Ferguson, who joined the Bills as a rookie free agent in 2016.

“He’s still day to day,” McDermott said Saturday. “It was just out of caution that we wanted to hold him here.”

Another veteran who might be in that category is tight end Jacob Hollister, who was among 23 players released. A league source left open the possibility that Hollister could return, though without intimating that any plan was set, telling The Buffalo News’ Jay Skurski, “We will see.” A college teammate of quarterback Josh Allen, Hollister joined the Bills in March after spending time with the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots his first four years in the league.

The Bills released two other tight ends, Nate Becker and Quintin Morris, with Dawson Knox and Tommy Sweeney making the roster.