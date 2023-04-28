O'Cyrus Torrence said there were two rounds of screams: first when he got the call, and then shortly after when he showed up on the T.V. broadcast.

On Friday, the Buffalo Bills added to their offensive line by drafting Torrence, a guard out of Florida, in the second round at No. 59.

The Louisiana native grew up in Greensburg, with a population of 700. He watched the draft there with some family and friends, who got loud as the phone rang.

"When I got the call, it just felt right," Torrence said.

His heart started beating fast when he heard it was the Bills. Torrence met with them throughout the draft process, including a visit to Buffalo. His meetings with General Manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott helped him feel like he could fit in Orchard Park.

Torrence (6-5, 330) played three seasons at Louisiana before transferring to Florida for his final college season in 2022. There, Torrence became the first Gators offensive guard to be named a consensus All-American. He did not allow a sack or take a penalty.

Torrence, 23, played 48 games in college, starting 47 of them. He played his freshman season at left guard, before his next three years at right guard.

His nickname is "Cybo," which started at "Cyborg," before getting further shortened.

With the Ragin' Cajuns, he became the first true freshman to start on their offensive line since 2004. He found plenty of success at his first collegiate stop, but Torrence also felt his time at Florida helped round out his game.

“Run blocking, I’ve always been used to,” Torrence told The Buffalo News at the Senior Bowl. “In high school, all I remember doing is run blocking. We didn’t throw it too much. Coming to UL, we passed, but we were never too heavy on passing. At Florida, we got in a lot of games where we had to throw it because we were down.

"Those reps I got in the games, and in two-minute situations, helped me out a lot. ... I got a lot more experience looking out for defensive games because I saw a lot of stunts I hadn’t seen earlier in my career.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.