The Buffalo Bills had to wait a bit longer for their first pick on the final day of the NFL draft.

General Manager Brandon Beane traded the 137th overall pick in the fifth round to the Washington Commanders in exchange for two picks – No. 150 overall in the fifth round and No. 215 in the sixth round.

With that No. 150 overall pick, the Bills selected Florida wide receiver Justin Shorter. A 6-foot-4, 229-pounder, the 23-year-old Shorter started his college career at Penn State, playing for two seasons (2018-19) before transferring to the Gators.

In three seasons at Florida, Shorter finished with 95 catches for 1,395 yards and eight touchdowns. In 2022, he finished with 29 catches for 577 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His 19.9 yards per catch ranked seventh in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Shorter was among the players who reportedly made a Top 30 visit to Buffalo.

He is the second Gators player selected by the Bills, following second-round guard O'Cyrus Torrence, and joins last year's first-round pick, cornerback Kaiir Elam.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.