O'Cyrus Torrence said there were two rounds of screaming and celebrating: first when he got the call, and then shortly after when he was shown on the TV broadcast.

On Friday, the Buffalo Bills added to their offensive line by drafting Torrence, a guard out of Florida, in the second round at No. 59.

The Louisiana native grew up in Greensburg, with a population of 700. He watched the draft there with some close family and friends, who got loud as the phone rang.

"When I got the call, it just felt right," Torrence said. "I didn’t know it was Buffalo at the time when I answered it, and they said it was Buffalo, and that’s when my heart started beating real fast, and I was like this is it. I’m officially gonna be a Bill, be part of Bills mafia. And that’s when it started hitting for real. So I’m still soaking it in with my family right now."

Torrence (6-5, 330) met with the Bills throughout the draft process: a formal meeting at the Senior Bowl, an interview at the combine, and a Top-30 visit to Buffalo. He said his meetings with General Manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott helped him feel like he could fit in Orchard Park.

"It felt like I was the right fit for the type of culture they're building there in Buffalo," he said. "I had some pretty good moments on my visit there. But probably favorite moment was that part of it right there."

Torrence played three seasons at Louisiana before transferring to Florida for his final college season in 2022. There, Torrence became the first Gators offensive guard to be named a consensus All-American. He did not allow a sack or take a penalty.

He said he's particularly strong at pass blocking, and that brings an exciting opportunity in the NFL.

"I’m looking forward, really looking forward to blocking for Josh Allen, of course," Torrence said. "And some of the other guys that was there, some of the defensive guys that I’m going to be able to go against in practice – it’s just a lot of emotions going on right now, but the first thing that came to mind was blocking for Josh Allen. I mean what offensive lineman (doesn't) wanna do this?"

Torrence, 23, played 48 games in college, starting 47 of them. He played his freshman season at left guard, before his next three years at right guard.

He anticipates playing inside for the Bills, he said, but is comfortable being moved around.

"Particularly on the inside, it's most likely I'd play there," he said. "I talked with the coaches a lot throughout this process. I could see myself playing in any of the three interior positions, but maybe even a tackle position if they deem it. I played tackle before."

The Bills will not need for Torrence to play immediately. The Bills added Connor McGovern from Dallas in free agency on a three-year deal and Ryan Bates remains under contract through 2025. David Edwards from the Los Angeles Rams signed a one-year deal and the Bills re-signed Ike Boettger to a one-year deal.

With the Ragin' Cajuns, Torrence became the first true freshman to start on their offensive line since 2004. He found plenty of success at his first collegiate stop, but Torrence also felt his time at Florida helped round out his game.

"I feel like just from playing in the Sun Belt to the SEC, like the styles of each conference is so different, and being able to play in both those styles in the same offense, I feel like helped me out," he said, "And to be the type of player I am and just being able to be versatile in different settings and I feel like the transition of me switching from the Sun Belt to the SEC is definitely gonna play a role in me being able to play how I need to play in that offense based on whether it's throwing a lot, running a lot or a mixture of both."

Each stop shaped him, and Torrence said even with all the nerves the draft process can bring, he was still able to enjoy the experience. On Friday, it was a big moment for his entire family.

Now, as he heads to Buffalo, Torrence is excited for his next chapter, in large part from seeing the intentionality in the way the Bills bring in players just like him.

"I learned that they’ve got a very special culture there," Torrence said. "They’re building something very special, and they’ve been working on it for awhile with Coach McDermott. And just the way the whole organization has had a shift over the past couple years is something I’ve noticed in this process, and I’ve been able to from my eyes how or why it’s shifting like this, just cause of the pieces that they bring in, the guys they bring in, the coaches and things like this.

"So, that’s something I’ve been able to notice throughout this process of meeting with them."